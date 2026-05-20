West Bengal: CM Adhikari gives land to BSF for border fencing; infiltrators to face deportation

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced that land will be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) for strengthening fencing and security along the India–Bangladesh border. He said the process will begin with a 27 km stretch and more land will be provided wherever needed to improve border management.

Addressing a meeting in this regard, CM Adhikari said the move is the start of a wider plan to improve border security in the state. He stated that the transfer of land will be completed within two weeks.

"The land will be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) within two weeks. Initially, land covering a 27 km stretch along the India-Bangladesh international boundary is being handed over," he said.

He further added, "As a beginning, the land required to secure the 27 km stretch is being provided to the BSF."

Adhikari also pointed out that a significant part of the border in West Bengal remains without fencing. According to him, around 1,600 km of the total 2,200 km international boundary with Bangladesh has already been fenced, while about 600 km is still left.

CM Adhikari attacks TMC government

Criticising the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government, he alleged that earlier administrations did not cooperate fully on border infrastructure due to political reasons.

"The previous government, due to its vote bank politics and appeasement policies, did not give land to the BSF," he claimed.

He also said coordination between the Border Security Force, state police, and district administration had weakened in past years but is now being restored through regular coordination meetings.

Infiltrators to be handed over to BSF

Adhikari announced a stricter approach towards illegal immigration. He said a system has been introduced where those arrested by the police will be handed over directly to the BSF.

"A letter was sent by the Centre to the state last year regarding the direct handover of infiltrators to the BSF, but the previous government failed to implement this important provision. We have now enforced it," he said.

He added that people not covered under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would be treated as infiltrators and appropriate action would be taken.

"Those who are not covered under the CAA will be treated as infiltrators. The state police will arrest them and hand them over to the BSF," he said.

He further stated, "The infiltrators will be deported," Adhikari said.

ALSO READ: West Bengal reduces OBC reservation to 7%, 66 castes regularised in big revision of quota list