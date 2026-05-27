Nara Lokesh unveils TDP's 33% women quota plan for 2029 Andhra Pradesh elections

Nellore:

In a major political development, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national working president Nara Lokesh on Wednesday (May 27) proposed 33 per cent reservation for women within the TDP for the 2029 elections in Andhra Pradesh.

During its largest gathering, 'Mahanadu', Lokesh said the TDP was ushering in a "new political era" marked by greater participation of women in politics and decision-making.

TDP's 33% women quota plan

Calling it a first-of-its-kind initiative in Indian politics, he proposed implementing 33 per cent reservation for women within the party structure and in election nominations from 2029 onwards. "I strongly believe that the next year of Indian politics belongs to women's leadership. India took a historic step by bringing the Women's Reservation Bill. Our vision is clear. Women must not remain beneficiaries alone. Women must become decision makers. Unfortunately, in the recent parliament session, opposition parties rejected this bill," Lokesh said during the address.

"Many parties talk about women's empowerment during elections and forget about them after elections. But the Telugu Desam Party, since our inception, has always believed in the power of women. We have always supported their aspirations and dreams. We stood by them, and we believe that they have a greater role to play in Indian political discourse. Therefore, I propose that we leave from the front. Today, from this sacred Mahanadu stage, I propose that in the 2029 elections, Telugu Desam Party should allocate 33% seats to women," he said.

"Not as a slogan, but as a commitment to the future of India. We want more women lawmakers. We want more women leaders. We want more women policymakers. The future of the Telugu Desam Party will be led shoulder to shoulder by our women. This is our resolve. This is our responsibility. This is our commitment," he added.

TDP's strategy to strengthen women's leadership

With this year’s Mahanadu themed around 'Stree Shakti' (Women’s Power), the announcement is being viewed as a significant political and ideological push towards enhancing women’s representation and leadership in Indian politics.

The move also comes at a time when the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill at the national level continues to face delays and political disagreements. Political observers see the TDP's decision as an attempt to set a precedent rather than wait for a broader national consensus.

The party has recently increased women’s representation in its organisational setup as well. Byreddy Shabari was recently appointed as the party’s first woman National General Secretary, a move seen as part of TDP's larger strategy to strengthen women's leadership within the organisation.

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