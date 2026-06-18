'Operation Tiger' rumours intensify as Uddhav Sena convenes crucial MPs' meeting

New Delhi:

Amid speculations of a split in Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and a buzz over 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra, party chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a crucial meeting on Thursday at party's parliamentary office in New Delhi. The meeting will be chaired around 11 am, with an aim to keep the party united and evade another split.

The development comes a day after a group of rebel UBT leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and claimed to have support of six out of nine party MPs in the Lower House. Considering this, the UBT has issued a three-line whip to all Lok Sabha members to attend Thursday's parliamentary meeting.

The MPs are reportedly planning to switch sides to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The Shinde Sena has five Lok Sabha members and if the five UBT MPs switch sides, then the party's number in the Lower House would rise to 11. It is worth mentioning that the rebel group needs two-third support in Lok Sabha to evade the anti-defection law.

UBT's move against rebel leaders

Earlier, the UBT leaders met Birla, submitting a representation and urging him to guard against any unlawful defection. Sanjay Raut, a senior UBT leader, said the party has been assured by Birla that he would "keep in mind all aspects if anyone comes to meet" him. The Rajya Sabha MP, considered a close aide of Thackeray, also alleged that many Lok Sabha members in Maharashtra were offered Rs 50 crore to switch sides.

Meanwhile, Anil Desai - a Lok Sabha MP - said one cannot simply merge with a party even if they have the support of two-thirds of the MPs. Speaking at a press conference alongside Raut on Wednesday, Desai said only the original party can merge if a group has the required two-thirds strength.

"The discretion lies with the Speaker. So if a group claiming to have two-thirds support approaches to merge with another party, that group cannot be recognised under the rules, as only the original party can merge under the provisions. Even if there are six MPs, it does not matter," Desai, a Lok Sabha member from Mumbai South Central constituency, said.

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