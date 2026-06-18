Cristiano Ronaldo expresses frustation on social media after Portugal's disappointing 1-1 outing vs Congo

Houston:

Portugal were held to a 1–1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening Group K fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday. Despite dominating possession for long spells, Portugal were left frustrated by Congo’s disciplined defending and efficient set-piece execution.

Portugal began on the front foot and opened the scoring in the 6th minute when Joao Neves finished from close range after a low cross from Pedro Neto. The goal came during a spell of sustained pressure in which Portugal controlled midfield through Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha, moving the ball quickly and pinning Congo deep.

Congo gradually settled into the contest, keeping their defensive shape compact and forcing Portugal into wide areas. Their approach paid off in the 44th minute when Yoane Wissa rose highest to head home from a corner, bringing the match level against the run of play. Portugal finished the first half with 72% possession but only two shots on target despite their territorial dominance.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Portugal circulating possession but lacking penetration in the final third. Congo remained dangerous on the counter-attack and nearly stole a late winner through substitute Cedric Bakambu, whose effort went narrowly wide. Portugal ended the match with 14 total shots, but only four on target, as Congo’s defensive structure held firm until the final whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo under scrutiny after muted display

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a largely ineffective evening as Portugal failed to break down Congo’s defensive block. Operating centrally for most of the match, he struggled to find space between the lines and was often isolated from midfield supply as Congo closed passing lanes effectively. He registered only a few touches inside the penalty area and was unable to convert Portugal’s limited clear chances in the second half.

Ronaldo did not register a goal or assist and was kept quiet by Congo’s central defenders, who maintained tight marking throughout. A late header from a corner was comfortably saved, summing up a subdued performance by the forward. The display is likely to prompt scrutiny, as Portugal relied heavily on possession but lacked cutting edge in the final third, with their star forward unable to influence the outcome.

After the game, the veteran took to social media to express his frustrations. However, he is also eager to get better and wants to focus on the next game.

“Not the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game,” Ronaldo posted.

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