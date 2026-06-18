'This was not easy': What Trump said moments before signing the Iran peace deal | VIDEO

Tehran:

US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday (local time) signed the historic peace deal to end the conflict in the Middle East that has severely disrupted global supply chains.

The peace agreement was signed digitally by the two leaders following days intense negotiations and talks, and according to Trump, the peace was "not easy" to achieve.

"This was not easy," the 80-year-old Republican leader could be heard saying before signing the agreement, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Later, Trump also displayed the agreement and the video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by French President Emmanuel Macron, who welcomed the deal and described it as an "important step" to pave the way for peace in the Middle East and allowing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"It is an important step in the right direction for our compatriots that will soon enable a decrease in energy prices," Macron said in an X post.

Iran welcomes deal, calls it a US failure

Pezeshkian who signed the deal on Iran's behalf. The Middle East nation has welcomed the deal but described it as a failure of the US. Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also reiterated that Iran will charge vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz the 60-day fee-free period stipulated in the peace agreement.

"The agreement is a record of US failure. People will see it and judge," Ghalibaf, who is Iran's Parliament Speaker, was quoted by AFP as saying. "Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war conditions... Iran has the right to sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and of course we will receive a fee for services."

No nukes, open Hormuz and a fund

The agreement begins with a commitment by all parties to end military operations across the region, including in Lebanon. It also outlines steps to restore maritime trade and navigation, with Washington agreeing to remove its naval restrictions, while Tehran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Additionally, Iran and Oman are expected to hold discussions on the future management and maritime services associated with the strategic waterway.

The framework further includes a US-backed economic package worth USD 300 billion aimed at supporting Iran's reconstruction and long-term economic growth. On the nuclear front, Iran has reaffirmed that it will not pursue the development of nuclear weapons. The agreement also requires Tehran to work with international inspectors to dispose of its stockpile of enriched nuclear material through an on-site dilution process overseen by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

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