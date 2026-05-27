Instagram brings teleprompter for Reels creators: Here’s how it works

New Delhi:

Instagram just rolled out a Teleprompter feature for Reels, and honestly, it is the most useful feature. Now, anyone who wishes to create content or a reel on the video and photo sharing platform can toss their script right on the screen while they record, so they don’t need any extra teleprompter apps or clunky devices. For anyone who’s ever fumbled through a take or burnt hours editing out pauses and mistakes, this makes life way easier.

How the Instagram Teleprompter feature works

When you are creating a Reel, type or paste your script directly into Instagram.

The lines glide on your screen- kind of like what news anchors use in professional studios, so you can talk straight into the camera without losing your place.

You keep eye contact, your delivery stays smooth, and you’re not glancing offscreen or searching for your next line.

This feature could become especially useful for:

Educational creators

Tech reviewers

Influencers

News creators

Marketing professionals

Small business owners

How to use Instagram’s new teleprompter feature

If you are ready to try it out, here is what you need to do:

1. Open Instagram and tap the “+”

2. Select “Reels”

3. In the camera screen, look down the left side for options like Audio, Effects, Green Screen, and so on

4. Scroll until you see “Teleprompter” and tap it

5. Paste in your script

6. Start recording and just read from the screen

Instagram is releasing Teleprompter gradually, so if you don’t see it yet, update your app.

Instagram continues adding creator-focused features

This is not the only upgrade Instagram’s working on, either. They are seriously leaning into tools for creators, trying to make content creation better, right inside the app.

What is Instagram Instants?

The Instants feature enables users to share temporary private photo stories, which will disappear after being viewed once. According to reports:

Photos can only be viewed one time by the contact who received them

Screenshots are restricted

Only live photos can be shared

Stories remain available for up to 24 hours only

The feature has been designed to offer a more private and real-time sharing experience between users.

Meta’s clearly on a mission to beef up Instagram’s toolbox and keep pace with other social platforms. With short-form video still taking over social media, features like Teleprompter are not just nice-to-haves; rather, the company has been trying to help creators churn out polished videos faster, without extra gear or apps.

In a world where everyone’s fighting for eyeballs, that edge matters.