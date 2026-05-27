Sony announces PS Plus monthly games for June 2026: Grounded, Warhammer 40K Darktide and more coming soon

New Delhi:

Sony has reportedly rolled out its PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June 2026, and there’s some pretty solid stuff on the way. If you’ve got a PS Plus Essential subscription, all three new titles will be up for grabs from June 2 through July 6, whether you are on PS4 or PS5.

Grounded fully Yoked Edition joins PS Plus

Let’s dig into what’s coming. First up, Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition. Obsidian’s backyard survival game puts you—and a few unlucky friends—in the shoes of tiny kids facing off against a swarm of bugs and all sorts of oversized threats.

The Fully Yoked Edition brings several upgrades, including:

New Game+ mode

Additional enemies and challenges

New weapons and equipment

Quality-of-life improvements

The co-op play is a blast, especially if you like teaming up to survive in a weird, shrunken world.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 brings cartoon characters together

Next, you have Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. It plays a lot like Super Smash Bros., but this one’s packed full of Nickelodeon icons.

Players can fight using characters like:

Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants

Apart from multiplayer battles, you will get both multiplayer fighting and a single-player campaign, along with some classic arcade chaos.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is also coming to PS Plus

If you are itching for co-op but on the darker side, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is also hitting PS Plus. If you love the Warhammer 40K universe, this one’s for you. Four-player squads, loads of customisation for classes and loadouts, and endless waves of enemies to mow down. Darktide is only for PS5, so last-gen folks are out of luck here.

EA Sports FC 26 availability extended

Still not enough? Sony’s letting you keep EA Sports FC 26 on your account until June 16. As long as you add it before then, it’s yours.

Days of Play 2026 sale starts from May 27

Sony’s annual Days of Play sale event will run from May 27 to June 10. The promotion will include discounts on:

PlayStation games

DualSense controllers

PS VR2 headset

Pulse wireless audio accessories

PS Plus memberships

If you are thinking about renewing PS Plus, you can save up to 33 per cent on a 12-month subscription during the sale.

Additional benefits for PlayStation players

There’s more. Destiny 2 is joining the PS Plus Game Catalogue on June 9, complete with The Final Shape expansion. On top of that, you can grab exclusive in-game packs for selected titles, try out some indie game trials, and score free PlayStation avatars starting June 4.