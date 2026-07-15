Watch the FIFA World Cup Final with Airtel: You may already have access without buying a new subscription

New Delhi:

If you are thinking about watching the FIFA World Cup final and you are an Airtel customer, then you might be lucky. The big day is scheduled for July 19 (2016) coming up, and football fans all over India are scrambling to figure out how to catch the action live. Before you rush to buy a streaming or cable subscription, check if your current Airtel Wi-Fi + TV plan already includes the sports channels you need.

Airtel just announced that many of their subscribers can get the channel showing the World Cup Final for only Rs. 24 a month. That’s about as budget-friendly as it gets for watching one of the biggest matches of the year.

Check what you already have

Do not pay for another sports subscription until you know what your plan covers. Grab your phone, open the Airtel Thanks app, and look up your current plan details. If you already have an eligible TV plan, it probably lets you turn on the Unite8 Sports channel pack for just Rs. 24 a month. No need to sign up for anything extra to watch the final.

Plus, these channels broadcast in both English and Hindi, so you can pick whichever language works best for you.

What if you are just using broadband?

If you only have Airtel Fibre broadband and not a TV setup, maybe it’s time to think about upgrading. You can switch to a Wi-Fi + TV bundle straight from the Airtel app. These combo plans give you broadband, TV, live sports, entertainment, and OTT content, all with one subscription.

It’s not just about the final

Sure, the World Cup Final is grabbing everyone’s attention right now, but Airtel’s Wi-Fi + TV plans are built for the long haul. Depending on which plan you pick, you get high-speed fibre, DTH or IPTV options, access to multiple OTT platforms, and the convenience of handling everything (subscriptions, payments, add-ons) inside the Airtel Thanks app.

So it’s not just great for football fans. Families who want reliable internet and an all-in-one home entertainment setup will find these plans useful, too.

Should you buy another sports subscription?

You need to check if you have Airtel’s Wi-Fi + TV service plan. You can check the details first.

In most cases, adding the sports channel for the World Cup Final costs much less than a full-on new streaming subscription. For football fans, it’s a cheap, simple way to catch the action live, and you will still have loads of entertainment options for the rest of the year.