From border dispute to trade ties: The 7 key issues India, China agreed upon during PM Modi-Xi meet

New Delhi:

After years, India and China have wholeheartedly supported each other's policies in the BRICS Summit 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasised mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest among others between the two countries. The BRICS Summit also saw agreements reached between India and China on seven key issues. Let's explore these -

The relationship will be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective

Differences will not be allowed to turn into disputes

A fair and acceptable solution to the border dispute will be sought

Trade and cultural relations will be further enhanced

Movement between the people of both countries will be promoted

Solutions to economic and business concerns will be sought

Cooperation will be enhanced on regional and global challenges.

Additionally, PM Modi acknowledged that there are differences between the two countries but these differences should not turn into disputes. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged that as the world's two most populous nations and important members of the Global South, both countries have a significant responsibility and must work together.Furthermore, while addressing world leaders on the second day of the BRICS Summit, PM Modi also said that our diversity should be our identity and our cooperation our inspiration.

BRICS summit 2026: A major diplomatic win for PM Modi

The New Delhi Declaration has been seen as a major diplomatic win for PM Modi as BRICS leaders appeared to endorse India's call for ending the conflict through "dialogue and diplomacy" while stressing the need for collective efforts to ensure the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with "applicable" international law.

What the Delhi Declaration means for BRICS and the world

Reshaping who gets to shape the global system: BRICS called for reforms to the UN, UN Security Council, IMF and the World Bank to give developing countries a greater voice. In this direction, China and Russia backed India and Brazil for greater roles in the UN Security Council.

Building alternatives to the current financial system: The focus is on local-currency trade, payment connectivity and strengthening the New Development Bank, rather than an immediate common currency. For example, India pushed for linking BRICS payment systems and exploring interoperability between central bank digital currencies.

Expansion of BRICS gives the Global South greater collective weight: With 11 members, BRICS now represents more than 40% of the world’s population and a significant share of the global economy. The declaration brought together positions of major developing economies on trade, finance and global governance.

Trade is becoming a geopolitical battleground: BRICS opposed unilateral tariffs, protectionism and economic coercion. On those lines, the New Delhi Declaration expressed concern over unilateral tariffs and non-tariff measures that distort trade and violate WTO principles.

BRICS wants developing countries to shift from suppliers to producers: The grouping is focusing on manufacturing, MSMEs, global value chains and resilient supply chains. At the summit, India pushed initiatives such as the BRICS MSME Portal, Startup Innovation Fund and measures to deepen supply-chain cooperation.

Role of technology as strategic power: Artificial intelligence (AI), digital public infrastructure, quantum technology and connectivity featured prominently in the summit agenda. India showcased 37 deep-tech innovations, including AI-based healthcare systems, quantum computers, semiconductor technologies and advanced satellite platforms.

A political and security platform, including on terrorism: BRICS is increasingly addressing conflicts, terrorism and regional security alongside economic issues. This was evident from the part in the declaration where it strongly condemned the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack and called for action against terrorism, including terror financing and safe havens.

Also Read:

Decoding the Delhi Declaration: With Global South at core, what BRICS wants and how it plans to get there