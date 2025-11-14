Spotify introduces four new premium plans in India with AI features Spotify has launched four new premium subscription plans in India, including Lite, Standard, Student, and Platinum options. These plans offer ad-free music, higher audio quality, offline downloads, and AI-powered features.

New Delhi:

Spotify, one of the leading music streaming platforms, has refreshed its premium subscription lineup in India, and it is now offering four new paid plans, which are tailored for different types of listeners. The newly introduced plans will include Premium Lite, Premium Standard, Premium Student and Premium Platinum, with the Lite plan, which will be the most affordable choice for those who simply want ad-free music.

Spotify Premium Lite and Standard plans

The Premium Lite plan costs Rs. 139 per month and offers an ad-free streaming service to users. It delivers high-quality audio with up to 160 kbps for a single account.

On the other hand, the Premium Standard plan will be priced at Rs. 199 per month, which provides ‘very high’ audio quality up to 320 kbps, offline downloads, and ad-free streaming. New users can also enjoy the Standard plan for two months at the same price.

Both the plans – Lite and Standard – are designed for people who want simple access to uninterrupted music and audiobooks.

Affordable Spotify Premium Student [lan

Spotify continues to cater to India’s large student population with its Student Premium plan. Available only to students who enrolled in accredited institutions (verification required), the plan costs Rs. 99 for the first two months of its subscription and Rs. 99 per month onwards. It includes all the benefits of the Standard plan, making it a value-packed option.

Feature-rich Spotify Premium Platinum Plan

Premium Platinum is priced at Rs. 299 per month, and it is the most advanced tier, supporting up to three accounts, enabling offline downloads, and offering lossless audio quality up to 44.1 kHz. It also brings Spotify’s latest AI-driven tools, including:

AI DJ

AI Playlist Creation

Mix Your Playlists

DJ Software Connectivity

Spotify introduces the AI ‘Audiobooks recaps’ feature.

Spotify has also announced Audiobooks Recaps, an AI-powered feature currently in beta for select English audiobooks on iOS. Users will see a new Recap button, which plays a summary of the audiobook sections they have already heard—without any spoilers. Publishers can opt in from December 13, and Spotify plans a wider rollout soon.