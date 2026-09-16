Asus launches Vivobook S14, S16, 14 Flip and more laptops in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi:

Asus has expanded its Vivobook lineup in the Indian market and launched new Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook 14 Flip, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook 16. The new laptop lineups comes with sturdy built wth metal designs, MIL-STD-810H durability and processors from Qualcomm, Intel and AMD with dedicated AI capabilities. Along with the laptops, the company further introduced the Wireless Silent Mouse MW103.

Asus Vivobook series: Price in India

Vivobook S14 (S5452MA) is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,18,990.

The Vivobook S16 (S5652MA) is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,21,990.

If someone is looking at the Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407AA), that one begins at Rs. 1,79,990.

And Vivobook S14 Flip (TP5408QA) is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,990.

Where to buy?

These new Vivobook models will hit shelves across Asus Exclusive Stores, the Asus e-shop, authorized retailers, and major e-commerce sites.

For a limited time, buyers can score a two-year extended warranty and three years of accidental damage protection, worth Rs. 5,599, for just Rs. 99.

Sale starts from September 17

You can pick up the latest Vivobooks in India starting September 17. If you want the Snapdragon X-powered Vivobook S14 (S5408QA) or S16 (S5608QA), those will be available from the second week of October.

Asus Vivobook S14 and S16: Specifications

The Vivobook S14 (S5452MA) and S16 (S5652MA) pack up to Intel Core 7 Series 3 processors, delivering up to 17 TOPS in AI performance. The S14 sports a 14-inch display, and the S16 gives you a 16-inch screen. Both offer Full-HD+ IPS displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio and cover 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

These laptops are lightweight and have all-metal builds, with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Asus claims the S14 can last up to 20 hours on a charge, while the S16 gets you more than 15 hours.

You get plenty of connectivity: USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1 come standard. Out of the box, you also get Microsoft Office Home 2024, Microsoft 365 Basic, and 100GB of cloud storage for a year.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip: Features

The Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407AA) stands out with its 360-degree hinge, so you can use it as a laptop, a tablet, or just prop it up as a display. It’s got an all-metal, convertible body and can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 355 processor plus a 49 TOPS NPU and Intel graphics.

The 14-inch Full-HD+ ASUS OLED touchscreen supports stylus input, and Asus promises up to 38 hours of battery life. There’s an AI camera with a webcam privacy shield, TPM 2.0, USB Type-C ports, Thunderbolt 4, and a microSD card reader for extra flexibility.

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip: Specifications

The Vivobook S14 Flip (TP5408QA) also features a 360-degree convertible design with an all-metal body. It has a 14-inch Full-HD+ OLED touchscreen that works with a stylus.

This laptop runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor with a 45 TOPS NPU. You get a Full-HD AI camera, TPM 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and HDMI 2.1. Battery life? Asus claims up to 30 days on standby, and it meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

Asus Vivobook 16: Features

The Vivobook 16 (X1652XA) offers a 16-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and an 89% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, there’s an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 10 TOPS of AI acceleration. The laptop also comes with a Full-HD AI camera with facial recognition and extra privacy features. It meets MIL-STD-810H standards and has a 52.5Wh battery.

Processor: Snapdragon X-Powered Vivobook S14 and S16

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X versions of the Vivobook S14 (S5408QA) and S16 (S5608QA) are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors and 45 TOPS NPUs. The S16 comes with a 16-inch display (up to Full-HD+), while the S14 gets a 14-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a 16:10 ratio.

Both laptops use all-metal bodies and offer MIL-STD-810H durability. They can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and support fast charging via Type-C. For ports, you get two USB Type-C ports plus HDMI 2.1.

Asus Wireless Silent Mouse MW103

Alongside the laptops, Asus launched the Wireless Silent Mouse MW103. It comes in green, pink, and blue, and you can adjust the DPI between 1,000, 1,200, and 1,600. The mouse connects wirelessly using a 2.4GHz plug-and-play RF dongle.

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