From budget to premium: Top tablets available at discount during Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale

Flipkart and Amazon are currently hosting their festival season sales on their platforms. During these sales, these e-commerce giants are offering huge discounts on electronic devices, including tablets. From budget-friendly to premium models, interested buyers can find significant savings on a wide selection of tablets.

Top tablets available at a discount during the festival sale at Flipkart:

Redmi Pad 2

The Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch WQXGA display, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor and packs a 9,000mAh battery.

Offer Price: The Wi-Fi plus 4G variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs 12,999.

Bank Offer: Customers can also get Rs 1,250 off when using SBI Bank credit cards.

Oppo Pad SE

The Oppo Pad SE is another budget tablet, powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset and housing a 9,340mAh battery with 33W charging. It features a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ display and has a 5MP camera. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity only.

Offer Price: It is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Bank Offer: There is also Rs 1,050 off with SBI credit cards.

Xiaomi Pad 7

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and features an 11.17-inch IPS LCD display. It packs an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It comes with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Offer Price: It is currently available for Rs 27,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Bank Offer: Flipkart is also offering Rs 2,500 off with SBI debit and credit cards.

OnePlus Pad 3

The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. It features a 13.2-inch LCD (LTPS) display. The tablet packs a massive 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Offer Price: It is priced at Rs 47,999 and is available with Wi-Fi only connectivity.

Bank Offer: It also gets Rs 6,000 off with an SBI credit card.

