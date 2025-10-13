Motorola G96 available for Rs 12,000 during Diwali sale: Find out where to buy The Motorola G96 5G, launched just last month, is now available at a low price. This device offers powerful features, including a robust 5,500mAh battery, a clear 32MP selfie camera, and up to 256GB of storage.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is currently hosting the Big Billion Days Diwali Sale on its platform. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on mid-budget smartphones.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone for around Rs 15,000, you should consider the Motorola G96. The phone was launched this year in July with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It boasts a powerful 5,500mAh battery and a 32MP selfie camera. Motorola introduced this phone in the G series as a replacement for the Motorola G85 5G, which launched last year, and has upgraded both the hardware and the camera.

Motorola G96 discount

This Motorola phone comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. Its starting price is Rs 20,999, while its top variant is priced at Rs 22,999. It is available in Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Orchid, and Green colour options.

During the sale, the phone is listed on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 15,999, a discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a Rs 1,000 discount when purchasing with an SBI Bank credit or debit card.

Furthermore, you can exchange your old device to further reduce the price of this smartphone. If your old smartphone manages to fetch Rs 3,000, you could get the device for as low as Rs 12,000. However, the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Motorola G96 5G features

Display: The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit 3D curved display. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. It also includes a waterdrop-style touchscreen and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Performance: The Moto G96 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Hello UI based on Android 15. The company is offering three years of security updates.

Camera: This affordable Motorola phone features a dual camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main camera which supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). An 8MP secondary camera is also available. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP front camera.

Battery and Other Features: The phone is equipped with a powerful 5,500mAh battery and 33W fast charging. It also has an IP68 rating, making the phone resistant to water and dust damage. For security, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, it comes with dual stereo speakers and supports Dolby Atmos.

