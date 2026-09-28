Congress demands 'not less than 150' seats from SP for 2027 UP polls, seat-sharing likely by October

Lucknow:

The Congress has drawn a clear line on its seat-sharing expectations in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with state incharge Rajendra Pal Gautam saying the party will not contest fewer than 150 seats as part of an alliance. Gautam said the seat-sharing arrangement between Congress and its alliance partners is expected to be finalised in October. His remarks put a specific number on the Congress' expected share in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, signalling that the party intends to seek a substantial role in the electoral alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The Congress and SP are key constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in Uttar Pradesh. The two parties had joined hands for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state and are now preparing for the much larger electoral contest due in 2027.

Congress puts 150 seats on the table

Gautam said the Congress has been preparing for the seat-sharing exercise for the past two months and has organisational and candidate preparations across the state. "Seat-sharing will likely be finalised in the month of October. Congress has candidates available to contest all 403 seats. Under the alliance, the Congress party is entitled to get 50 per cent of the seats. Congress will not contest less than 150 seats," Gautam said. At the same time, Gautam referred to the party's claim that it is entitled to half of the Assembly seats under the alliance formula. With 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, half would amount to 201.5 seats. However, Gautam specifically said that the Congress would not contest fewer than 150 seats.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Priyanka involved in exercise

Gautam said the seat-sharing discussions are being handled at the highest level of the Congress organisation. "For the last two months, Congress has been working on seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and I (Rajendra Pal Gautam) are looking after this work," he added. The emphasis on completing the arrangement in October comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly election preparations, giving the alliance partners a defined window to work out the distribution of constituencies and allow prospective candidates to prepare for the campaign.

Congress and SP's 2024 alliance

The seat-sharing negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of the Congress-SP alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The two parties contested the parliamentary polls together as I.N.D.I.A bloc partners. The experience of the 2024 contest has become an important backdrop to the discussions for the 2027 Assembly elections, where the parties will have to work out an arrangement covering all 403 Assembly constituencies. Notably, there was no alliance between the Indian National Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The alliance between two parties came later, when they joined forces under the I.N.D.I.A bloc umbrella for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP prepares its organisational strategy in Mathura

While the Congress is focusing on seat-sharing talks, the Bharatiya Janata Party is also stepping up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The BJP is scheduled to hold a two-day organisational meeting in Mathura on October 3 and 4. BJP national president Nitin Nabin will chair the deliberations, which are expected to focus on the party's electoral preparedness, organisational strengthening and strategy for the Assembly polls.

Senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including the state BJP president and other prominent leaders and office-bearers, are expected to attend the meeting. Senior functionaries from the Braj region are also likely to participate. The meeting is expected to include discussions on the BJP's organisational position in the Braj region, grassroots-level preparations and coordination between the party's state and regional leadership.

(With inputs from ANI)

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