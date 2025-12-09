Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold pre-orders begin: Price revealed, specs confirmed Samsung has opened pre-orders for its first tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, in China. After its debut in South Korea, the futuristic foldable is now expanding globally. The device features a massive 10-inch AMOLED inner display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 1TB storage, and more.

New Delhi:

Samsung has just opened pre-orders for the Galaxy Z TriFold in China, which is the next big step for one of the most futuristic smartphones ever built. First launched in South Korea, Samsung's tri-fold phone is now preparing for its global expansion. Boasting its dual-hinge design and tablet-like usage, the Galaxy Z TriFold truly pushes the limits of what a form factor for a smartphone can achieve.

Price and availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold in China is CNY 19,999 (approximately Rs. 254,500) for the base 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The top-end model with 16GB RAM and a 1TB storage option will cost CNY 21,999 (approximately Rs. 279,900).

The device comes in a single colour option – black – and is available to pre-order on Samsung’s China website.

The smartphone is already selling in South Korea at KRW 359,400 – approx. Rs. 2.2 lakh.

Samsung confirmed that the TriFold will reach Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE before the end of December, followed by a US launch in Q1 2026.

Features and specifications

The Galaxy Z TriFold houses a 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness, hence offering an expansive tablet-like feel. The phone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED cover screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a higher peak brightness of 2,600 nits for quick interactions.

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The company has used a titanium hinge, an armour aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, along with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. The device ships with One UI 8 based on Android 16.

Camera and battery

Samsung equips the TriFold with a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with up to 30x digital zoom. The phone also houses two 10MP front cameras, one on the cover and another on the inner display.

The device gets a 5,600mAh battery with support for up to 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. With its advanced design, it weighs 309 g and measures 12.9 mm folded and just 3.9 mm unfolded.