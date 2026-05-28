Anik Dutta dies at 66: Handwritten note recovered, filmmaker reportedly blamed no one

New Delhi:

Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday, May 27, after allegedly falling from the roof of a six-storey building in Kolkata’s Hindustan Park area. He was 66. By the time police reached the spot, the victim had already been shifted to the hospital and was later identified as Anik Dutta, son of Amitava Dutta and a resident of Dover Lane in Kolkata.

Anik Dutta dies: Suicide note recovered from the spot

During a search of the building, police reportedly found one pair of leather sandals placed on the parapet wall on the eastern side of the roof, directly above the spot where Dutta had fallen.

A magazine titled Cinematography Art was also recovered from the rooftop floor nearby. Inside the magazine, officers found a white envelope containing a handwritten note, which is suspected to be a suicide note. According to police sources, the note did not blame anyone.

Anik Dutta was declared dead at hospital

Dutta was declared dead at 12.04 pm at AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria. A death certificate was later issued. Sources said the filmmaker’s preliminary post-mortem report mentioned multiple severe injuries consistent with a fall from a significant height.

Preliminary post-mortem findings on Anik Dutta's death

According to preliminary observations, Dutta suffered deep injuries and severe wounds to the head and neck, along with excessive external bleeding and heavy internal haemorrhaging.

The report also mentioned a brain haemorrhage, a serious injury to the left side of the head, fracture of the left side of the skull, fractured ribs on the left side, severe injury to the left leg, and crushing injuries to the left waist and hip area.

In addition, abrasions and severe friction marks were reportedly found on the left side of the face, back, and waist. Blood accumulation in the lungs, medically referred to as hemothorax, was also noted in the preliminary findings.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Also read: Exclusive: Filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra condoles Anik Dutta's death, says 'Bengali cinema has lost…'

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)