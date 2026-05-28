Eight held after violent attack on ED team after raid at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram:

Eight people have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the violent attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) vehicles following a raid at the rented home of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that the probe is progressing steadily and more suspects have already been identified.

After meeting Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala at his residence, Chandrasekhar said discussions were held regarding the growing concerns over attacks on raid teams. "He has directed to take strong action against the culprits," he added. The police chief confirmed that eight accused have been arrested so far and additional involvement has been traced.

Heavy deployment after raid

Chandrasekhar said that adequate police strength was mobilised in the area once information on the ED raid reached them. He pointed out that the Enforcement Directorate had not alerted the police beforehand. "They (the ED) did not inform us, but once the operation began, we took action and deployed security," he said.

300 booked under serious BNS charges

Kerala Police have booked around 300 people under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on public servants, wrongful restraint and attempt to murder. Charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been added. One of the most severe charges is attempt to murder under Section 109 of BNS, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years or life imprisonment in case of grievous injuries.

Sticks, stones and bricks used in the attack

According to the FIR filed at the Museum Police Station, some members of the mob used sticks to assault officers travelling in the ED convoy, injuring one official on the hand. Stones and bricks were reportedly hurled at the vehicles, seriously injuring a car driver. Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Kerala Police were also targeted while trying to control the situation. Several officers suffered injuries and vehicles sustained damages estimated at nearly Rs 3 lakh.

Raid linked to firm of Vijayan's daughter in CMRL money laundering case

Officials said the suspects are identifiable, and further arrests are expected. The Enforcement Directorate's searches were part of an investigation into alleged financial transactions between the firm owned by Vijayan's daughter Veena T and a sand mining company. The agency raided 10 locations across Kerala, including Vijayan’s rented house at Bakery Junction and his residence in Kannur, in connection with the CMRL money laundering case.

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