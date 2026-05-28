Shraddha Kapoor reacts hilariously after user trolls messy room in her dance video shot by BF Rahul Mody

New Delhi:

Shraddha Kapoor fans love her for being extremely real on social media. On Wednesday night, the 39-year-old actress took to social media and posted a fun video of herself dancing to Michael Jackson's track 'Bad'. Her boyfriend, 35, screenwriter Rahul Mody, clicked the video.

While her comment section was filled with love emojis, a few social media users tried trolling her. The Stree actor had the most hilarious response to the same.

Shraddha Kapoor's dance video goes viral

In a video shot by Rahul Mody, Shraddha was seen dancing her heart out to a Michael Jackson track. Her moves were on fire, and she seemed absolutely comfortable while doing so. Fans loved how candid and real she was. What fans also noticed was a script on Rahul's lap. Some even wondered whether it was Shraddha's happy dance after locking her boyfriend's script as her next film. In the caption, she penned, "Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (Find someone in front of whom you can dance like this)." Watch it here:

However, one user commented on the video's background and wrote, "Very untidy home at least u cud have done the video with green screen". The actress hilariously replied: "Dear mom, real id se aao (Dear mom, come from your real ID)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR) Shraddha Kapoor

All about Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

Shraddha and Rahul have been at the centre of dating rumours for quite a while now, especially with the two frequently getting spotted together by paparazzi. Fans have also noticed that many of Shraddha’s fun and goofy social media videos seem to have Rahul behind the camera.

The rumours around their relationship first picked up in early 2024 after they were seen together following a dinner outing in Mumbai. While neither Shraddha nor Rahul has publicly confirmed they are dating, their appearances together and social media moments have continued to keep fans talking.

At one point, there were strong rumours that the two had broken up. However, Shraddha seemingly shut down the speculation in December 2024 when she shared a cosy picture from a vada pav date with Rahul. Since then, the two have continued making appearances together at events and outings, only adding more fuel to the relationship buzz surrounding them.

Also read: Birthday Special: 'I gave 100 auditions..,' Shraddha Kapoor on early rejections before Aashiqui 2