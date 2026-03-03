Birthday Special: 'I gave 100 auditions..,' Shraddha Kapoor on early rejections before Aashiqui 2

New Delhi:

As Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday, fans are not just revisiting her biggest hits but also the grit behind her success. Today, she is one of Bollywood's most bankable stars. But before the fame, the applause and the chartbusters, there was a young actor quietly facing rejection after rejection.

Let's revisit the interview, where Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her struggles and almost 100 rejections before she rose to fame with the romantic-drama Aashiqui 2.

The struggle no one saw

In past interviews, Shraddha has openly admitted that she gave nearly 100 auditions before landing the role that changed her life. Despite being the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, she has often said that the industry did not hand her opportunities on a platter. She stood in lines, read scripts, auditioned repeatedly and went home disappointed more times than she can count.

These initial failures could have easily broken her spirit. But they only made her more determined. As Shraddha herself has said, 'Every rejection was a learning experience for me. It was a lesson in performance, patience, or perseverance.'

The turning point: Aashiqui 2

But then came 2013 and the film Aashiqui 2. Shraddha was cast with Aditya Roy Kapur in this film, in which she played the character of Aarohi, an aspiring singer, and her love story is something that the whole nation fell in love with. This film was a huge commercial success, and the music was something that everyone wanted to hear.

But it was not the commercial success of the film that made Shraddha a name to reckon with, but the vulnerability that she portrayed in the film that won the hearts of millions. Shraddha was no longer a relatively unknown face, but a household name. But people who had been watching her all this time knew that this was not an overnight success, but the silent struggles that she had gone through all these years.

The struggles of Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress who has tried her hand in a variety of genres, from romance to action, comedy, and more. But in all of it, she seems to look back on Aashiqui 2 as a reminder of where she came from and why she started in the first place. It wasn't just a film that gave her a launch pad to a successful career, but it also gave her a reminder of her own ability to believe in herself.

On her birthday, fans don't just celebrate the star that Shraddha Kapoor is today, but the drive that made her who she is today. The story of Shraddha Kapoor is one that is relatable because it is a reminder of the power of resilience in the face of glamour and fame, of a girl who dared to dream and walked into 100 auditions, hoping that one of them would say yes.

