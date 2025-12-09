Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition launched with limited 1000 Units: Special design, UI tweaks revealed Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition in India as a limited-run special variant created in collaboration with more than 700 community members. Priced at Rs 28,999, the phone features custom hardware design inspired by early 2000s tech aesthetics and exclusive UI elements.

Nothing has officially announced the Phone 3a Community Edition in the Indian market. The new special variant has been developed under the company's unique Community Edition Project, which called for contributions from the Nothing global community, after which winners in the design and software categories were announced.

The recently announced products are limited-edition smartphones that come with custom hardware design with personalised software bits chosen by the Nothing community.

Pricing and availability: Limited edition

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is available at Rs 28,999 with only one configuration – 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Those who would like to have their limited edition phone will have to hurry, as the company has only 1000 units which will be sent to the worldwide market, making it a true collector’s device.

(Image Source : NOTHING PHONE 3A)Nothing Phone 3a

Availability in India

In India, the device will have an exclusive drop event on December 13 in Bengaluru, where the fans can buy the handset. As it is a limited release, the availability is highly restricted.

What makes the Community Edition special?

Well, first the design and then the hardware (that remains the same as the standard Nothing Phone 3a). But certainly the Community Edition differs due to the community-driven design of the device.

In the hardware design category, it was Emre Kayganacı who submitted the winning concept for the exterior of the phone. His design takes inspiration from late '90s and early 2000s technology, reflecting transparent, minimal industrial aesthetics that supplement Nothing's design language.

Accessory design and UI/UX

Nothing also introduced two new categories this year: Accessory Design and UI/UX.

As for accessories, Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymond envisioned a Dice accessory, with each face styled using the brand's Ndot 55 font.

On the software side, community member Jad Zock designed a new lock screen clock style and wallpaper pack, developed in cooperation with Nothing's London-based software team.

The UI elements reduce visual noise while emphasising main display elements, in line with NothingOS's clean and minimalistic approach.

Four variants of wallpaper colour will be available for the users, including two blues and two purples.

Community-led marketing

To represent the spirit and creativity of the Community Edition Project for the ‘Made Together’ marketing campaign, Sushruta Sarkar was chosen.

This launch underlines Nothing's strong community-centric approach to product design, putting user creativity at the forefront and offering customers something truly different in the Indian smartphone market.