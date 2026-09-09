Ayush intern doctors stage protest with posters and banners over stipend increase in Lucknow

Lucknow:

A large number of Ayush intern doctors on Wednesday staged demonstrations with posters and banners over stipend increase in Lucknow. Ayush intern doctors protest at Hazratganj Gandhi statue and these doctors demanded Rs 25,000 stipend. Ayush intern doctor said: “Our hard work is complete, the demand of 25,000 is necessary.” Ayush intern doctors chanted slogans demanding stipend increase. These protesting doctors announced to continue protest till demands are met. Heavy police force deployed in Hazratganj during the demonstration of Ayush intern doctors.

Stipend has not been increased since 2011

The protesters stated that the stipends have not been increased since 2011 and now they receive a mere Rs 7,500 per month. They also stated that during the same period, the stipends of MBBS and BDS doctors studying with them have been increased twice. Hence, AYUSH students are being discriminated against stipend.

Despite the scorching heat, these protesting students gathered at the Gandhi statue and were seen protesting with umbrellas, while others covered their heads with posters and banners. They chanted slogans like, "Our hard work is complete, we must demand 25,000 rupees" and "Our work is complete, why is our stipend not granted?"

The students stated that they are juggling their college education with patient care and hospital-related duties and despite this, their stipend has remained stagnant for a long time. With rising inflation, it's becoming increasingly difficult for them to meet their needs with only Rs 7,500 per month.

Difficult to meet growing needs with Rs 7,500

Protesting doctors stated that their current monthly stipend of Rs 7,500 is insufficient. Meeting the expenses of accommodation, food, travel, and studies is becoming increasingly difficult. Many doctors are pursuing internships away from home, which poses additional financial challenges.

These protesting doctors stated that the internship period after completing medical education is crucial, requiring regular visits to institutions and hospitals. Hence, the limited stipend poses a significant challenge for students and doctors from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

These protesting doctors demanded from the government that keeping in mind the changing economic conditions, the stipend of Ayush intern doctors should be increased to Rs 25 ,000 per month, so that they can fully concentrate on their internship and training without any financial pressure.

Demand to strengthen AYUSH medical system

During the protest, they stated that the government has consistently advocated for the promotion of AYUSH systems of medicine. Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, Unani, and homeopathy are considered important parts of the country's traditional medical system and the AYUSH medical services are also being expanded in the state.

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