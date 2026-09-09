Bhopal intern doctors' protest enters Day 3, OPD services to remain shut today

Bhopal:

The protest by intern doctors in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal entered its third consecutive day on Wednesday, with doctors refusing to back down from their demand for a hike in stipend. Amid the continuing agitation, OPD services at the medical college will remain closed on Wednesday. However, emergency services will continue to operate to ensure that patients requiring urgent medical attention do not face difficulties.

The intern doctors have been demanding an increase in their stipend for a long time. They currently receive around Rs 14,337 per month and are seeking a hike to Rs 30,000. The doctors launched the protest over the demand and have now intensified their agitation. The protesting interns have made it clear that they will not call off the movement until the government provides a concrete and written assurance on the stipend hike.

Protesters sit on road near CM house

As part of their protest, intern doctors had gathered and sat on the road in the Kamla Park area, around 100 metres from the Chief Minister's residence. The demonstration affected traffic in the area for several hours. Police and administrative officials reached the spot and attempted to persuade the doctors to clear the road, but the protesters remained firm on their demands. Security was subsequently increased in the area, with a heavy police presence deployed around the protest site. To keep traffic moving, a portion of the road was opened for commuters. As a result, traffic movement between Polytechnic Square and Reta Ghat remained slow.

Doctors angry over water cannon and alleged lathi charge

The protesting interns have also expressed anger over the police action during Monday's demonstration. According to the protesting students, police used water cannons to disperse them and also resorted to a lathi charge. The doctors have demanded an inquiry into the role of the police personnel involved in the action.

They are also seeking appropriate action against those found responsible, compensation for students who were injured and an impartial investigation into the entire incident. The protesting doctors have also demanded an apology from the government over the alleged police action.

Junior and senior doctors extend support

The intern doctors' agitation has now received support from the Junior Doctors Association as well as senior doctors. The Junior Doctors Association has called for the suspension of OPD services at government hospitals across the state in support of the protesting interns.

Meanwhile, Medical Association state president Rakesh Malviya said senior doctors at Hamidia Hospital, which is attached to Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College, will also stay away from OPD services. However, emergency services will continue to function so that critically ill patients do not face disruption in treatment.

Talks underway between govt and intern doctors

Talks between the intern doctors and the government are currently underway to resolve the dispute. The students have maintained that they do not want a verbal assurance. They are seeking a written commitment to increase the stipend from Rs 14,337 to Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, the administration has said that discussions are being held with representatives of the students and expressed hope that the deadlock will be resolved soon.

Additional CP Bhopal Shailendra Singh Chauhan, along with other police and administrative officials, is closely monitoring the situation. For now, the intern doctors have made it clear that their protest will continue until their demands are addressed.

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