One killed, four injured after oxygen cylinder explodes in Delhi's Okhla

New Delhi:

A person was killed, and four others sustained injuries after an oxygen cylinder exploded near a community hall in Delhi's Okhla Phase-1 on Wednesday (September 9), officials said. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital by CATS ambulances.

One killed, four injured

The incident was reported around 11:55 am, following which three water tenders and a multi-casualty first responder vehicle were rushed to the spot. Police and rescue teams also reached the site.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Singh (35), a resident of Jaipur. Singh, who was working as a worker at SM Traders, died at the spot. He was reportedly working with the firm for approximately three years.

Four other persons sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment. The injured people were identified as Umesh, Arvind, Manoj and Pankaj. Their proper identities and detailed medical condition are being ascertained and verified.

What preliminary enquiry reveal?

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the premises at D-23, Okhla Phase-I was being used as a godown by SM Traders. Workers identified as Umesh, Mohit and Pankaj were engaged in loading and unloading commercial oxygen cylinders.

According to the preliminary statement of the firm's manager, the vehicle carrying the cylinders had arrived at the premises in the morning as part of the routine supply process. While the cylinders were being unloaded and moved into the godown, one cylinder fell from the vehicle onto the road, triggering an immediate explosion. Police said preliminary findings indicate that only one cylinder exploded.

The exact technical cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained and will be established after detailed examination of the scene, cylinder, vehicle and other relevant material by the concerned technical or forensic agencies.

Firm involved in distribution of industrial oxygen cylinders

Police said SM Traders has been operating from the rented premises for around one to two years and is reportedly registered under GST. Around three to four people are believed to work at the site.

The firm is reportedly involved in the trading and local distribution of industrial oxygen cylinders. No oxygen-filling plant was found or reported at the premises. The cylinders are allegedly received in filled condition from Ghaziabad through a supplier identified as Ram Avtar and then distributed to local traders and industries, particularly in the Okhla area.

Preliminary information suggests that around 70-80 cylinders are handled at the premises daily, although police said the figure is yet to be verified through stock registers, purchase and sale records, invoices and other documents.

Authorities are also verifying the ownership and source of the cylinders, the credentials of the supplier and whether the firm had the required statutory permissions and licences for the storage, handling and transportation of oxygen cylinders.

The spot has been secured, and a detailed investigation is in progress.

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