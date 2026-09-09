Delhi crime spree raises alarm as businessman's home robbed of Rs 2.5 cr, 11-round firing on police in Rohini

New Delhi:

A major theft worth around Rs 2.5 crore has been reported from the home of a businessman in Delhi's Timarpur area. The incident took place at Rivera Apartments on Mall Road, where approximately Rs 2.5 crore worth of cash and gold and diamond jewellery was allegedly stolen from the flat. Businessman Anuj Gupta had travelled to Australia with his family on September 2. On Sunday morning, when a family member reached the flat, the door was found open. On entering the house, they discovered that the cupboards had been opened and cash and jewellery were missing.

The police were informed immediately and reached the spot to investigate the matter. According to the businessman, gold and diamond jewellery along with cash worth around Rs 2.5 crore has been stolen from the residence. The police suspect the involvement of two domestic workers, identified as Anil and Vicky, who are currently absconding.

CCTV footage under police scanner

According to sources, both domestic workers had entered the businessman's flat on the night of the incident. The police are examining CCTV footage to trace their movements and locate the two suspects. Investigators are also looking into how the suspects allegedly gained access to the house and whether anyone else was involved in the theft.

Rs 1 crore robbed at gunpoint in Daryaganj

In another major crime reported in Delhi, a robbery worth Rs 1 crore took place in the Daryaganj area. The cash was allegedly being transported in an auto when bike-borne criminals intercepted it and robbed the occupants at gunpoint. According to preliminary information, the armed men threatened the victims and fled with a bag containing the cash. The incident took place on Monday evening. The police have launched an investigation and are examining the circumstances surrounding the movement of such a large amount of cash, along with available CCTV footage and other evidence.

11 rounds fired at police during Rohini encounter

In another major incident, an encounter took place between criminals and the Special Staff of Delhi Police in Rohini Sector 24. The police team had received information that three criminals travelling on a motorcycle were expected to reach the area. Acting on the tip-off, the Special Staff team cordoned off the area and waited for the suspects.

When the three men arrived, the police allegedly asked them to surrender. However, instead of complying, the suspects opened fire at the police team which forced the officers to retaliate.

Two criminals shot in the leg, arrested

During the exchange of fire, two of the suspects sustained bullet injuries to their legs. Police managed to overpower and arrest both of them. The injured accused were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the third suspect, who is reportedly a minor, managed to escape and a search operation is underway to locate him. According to the police, the accused fired 11 rounds at the Special Staff team, while the police retaliated by firing six rounds.

Accused linked to Narela property dealer murder

The arrested suspects have been identified as Neetik and Deepak. Police said Neetik has two cases registered against him, including one under the Arms Act. The third accused has been identified as a minor. All three suspects are allegedly accused in the murder of a man named Pramod in Delhi's Narela area on September 3.

Pramod, a property dealer, was allegedly shot dead in Narela on September 3. Police are now investigating the suspected involvement of the accused in the murder case and are also checking their criminal records.

Police search underway for third accused

With two suspects in custody and the third still at large, police teams are continuing their search operation. Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the Rohini encounter and gathering information about the suspects' previous criminal activities. The two incidents, involving an alleged Rs 1 crore robbery and an armed confrontation with police, have brought renewed attention to concerns over criminal activity in Delhi. The brazen nature of the incidents is also likely to intensify questions over public safety and the fear of law enforcement among criminals.

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