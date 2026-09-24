'I don't care' - Gaffer Khalid Jamil refuses to comment on Carlo Ancelotti's observation on Indian football

Bengaluru:

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has managed to bring three World Cup 20026 teams, Panama, Brazil and Uruguay, respectively, for friendlies against India. Ahead of that, Brazil gaffer Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge of Brazil earlier this year, had discussed the challenges confronting Indian football. His observations included the need for a stronger football culture, greater emphasis on grassroots football and improved opportunities for young players to develop.

Ahead of the clash against Panama on September 25 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India head coach Khalid Jamil was asked to comment on Ancelotti’s observations. To which the Indian refused to speculate and insisted that his attention remains firmly on Thursday’s international friendly. The India coach refused to engage with the broader comments and instead stressed that opinions on the sport can differ.

“I don’t care. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I just want to focus on tomorrow’s match against Panama,” Jamil said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru friendly comes during the FIFA window and gives Jamil an opportunity to assess a squad combining experienced internationals with younger players. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Manvir Singh and Anirudh Thapa are among the senior figures included in the group. However, Lallianzuala Chhangte’s absence has already created a bit of controversy, especially after his hat-trick for Mohun Bagan in the IFA Shield opener against Sreenidhi Deccan.

Can’t defend all the time: Jamil

Panama will provide India with a demanding opponent ahead of two high-profile encounters in Kolkata against Brazil and Uruguay in October. Jamil has indicated that his team will need to find a balance between defensive discipline and attacking intent rather than relying exclusively on one approach.

“We are playing a stronger team. At the same time, you cannot defend all the time. So there will be a mix of defending and attacking also. According to the situation, we will react.”

The coach has also maintained that the absence of some senior players from the present squad does not shut the door on their future involvement. His current approach involves exposing younger players to international football while retaining experienced campaigners within the group.

That blend will be tested against Panama, with Jamil looking to use the fixture to assess his options before India face Brazil and Uruguay.

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