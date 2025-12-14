Apple releases iOS 26.2 update for iPhone with Liquid Glass, Offline lyrics and safety features: Leaks reveale Apple has rolled out the iOS 26.2 update for iPhones, with deeper Liquid Glass customisation, offline lyrics in Apple Music, new safety alerts, Reminders alarms, and enhanced AirDrop security.

Apple is reportedly releasing the iOS 26.2 update for iPhone users around the globe. This is the second major update for iOS 26, which was initially launched back in September 2025. After several weeks of testing via the developer and public beta releases, the final release is finally out for eligible iPhone devices.

This latest update is design-orientated, with emphasis on the improvement of user experience for system customisation, media apps, features related to security, and accessibility, besides enhancing security for file sharing or device pairing.

How to download and install iOS 26.2 on iPhone

Steps that users should follow to install the update:

Open Settings on your iPhone

Go to General > Software Update

Wait for the system to check for updates

Click on 'Download & Install'

Accept the terms of the update and let it finish updating.

Your iPhone is likely to reboot multiple times in the process. Apple acknowledges that devices that were running the iOS 26.2 beta are compatible with the release.

More Liquid Glass customisation on the lock screen

One of the major graphical improvements brought about by iOS 26.2 is related to the ability to customise the lock screen. Apple has introduced some new ways of customising the clock interface, including changeable opacity for the Liquid Glass design.

This is yet another improvement to Apple’s “Liquid Glass” design language that was brought about with a view to making iOS look more fluid.

Apple Music adds offline Lyrics access

Apple Music gets two major updates in the iOS 26.2 release. Firstly, the “Favourite Songs” playlist is given more importance in the “Top Picks” area of the “Home” tab. This means that users can easily access their favourite or frequently played songs through this feature.

Moreover, it is now possible to download song lyrics for offline reading so that one can still access lyrics without accessing the internet. This is important, for example, while travelling or where internet accessibility is limited.

New Safety Alerts and Reminder Alarms

The Safety Alert system

Apple has launched Enhanced Safety Alerts, which are intended to alert users about potential dangers such as floods or natural disasters. These alert notifications include maps of the areas that have been affected by the situation, as well as resources for staying safe. At the moment, this is only available in the US.

Reminders allow for alarms with snooze features and integration with Live Activity, so users can better manage their urgent tasks.

Enhanced AirDrop Security and Application Improvements

AirDrop gets an additional verification step for sharing files with unknown recipients.

A special code has to be entered on the sender’s end. This adds a verification step.

Other application improvements are: