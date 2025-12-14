Google Translate adds real-time headphone translations: How to use the feature Google Translate has introduced a new beta feature that allows users to hear real-time translations directly through their headphones. Powered by Gemini AI, the feature supports over 70 languages and works with any pair of headphones.

New Delhi:

Google has begun a rollout of a new beta experience in the Google Translate app: the ability for users to hear real-time translations through their headphones. Announced Friday, the feature effectively turns regular headphones into a live translation tool, making it easier to understand conversations, speeches, or media in foreign languages.

According to Google, this real-time translation keeps the tone, emphasis, and cadence of the speaker so that listeners can more easily tell who is talking and what they are saying. Support for over 70 languages with any pair of wired or wireless headphones rounds out the features.

The beta is available now on Android devices across India, the US, and Mexico. Google says iOS support and wide country availability will arrive in 2026.

How to use real-time translation in Google Translate

Using this new headphone translation feature is simple. Here’s how users can try it:

Launch the Google Translate application on your Android phone

Plug in and connect your headphones.

Click on "Live translate"

Choose the source language and then the language into which you would prefer to see it translated.

Start listening — the translated audio will play directly in your headphones

It is a feature needed for live conversations, lectures, speeches, or even for a foreign-language show while on travel.

Gemini AI brings smarter translations

Similarly, Google is integrating advanced Gemini AI capabilities into Translate, which focuses more on natural, fluent translations, particularly of slang, idioms, and local expressions.

For instance, idioms such as "stealing my thunder" are now translated by meaning rather than literal translation of words. The update is currently rolling out for users in the US and India looking to translate English into almost 20 languages, including Hindi, Arabic, Japanese, German, Spanish, and Chinese.

This Gemini-powered upgrade is available on Android, iOS, and the web.

Language learning tools expanded

The company is expanding these language-learning tools to almost 20 new countries, including India. It also lets users practise English or any other language with improved feedback, pronunciation tips, and progress tracking.

It also added a new streak counter to help users in consistency and brought Google Translate closer to apps like Duolingo in learning experiences.