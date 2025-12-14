OnePlus 15R price leaked ahead of December 17 launch: Features, availability, more OnePlus 15R in set to launch on December 17. Ahead of the official unveiling, the Indian price and key specifications have already surfaced online. The handset is rumoured to be the world’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and is expected to price at Rs 45,999.

New Delhi:

OnePlus is preparing for the release of the 15R series in the Indian market on 17th December. Meanwhile, before the launch of the OnePlus 15R, information about the OnePlus 15R's India pricing, as well as its key features, is becoming public. OnePlus 15R is likely to become the global flagship killer since it features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is a global-first feature of this smartphone. It is likely to cost around 45,999 rupees.

OnePlus 15R India launch details

OnePlus 15R is set to launch on December 17 in India, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. This handset is expected to be a slight variant of the OnePlus Ace 6T that went live in the Chinese markets earlier this month.

Although some key features had already been teased by OnePlus, one of the things that had remained unknown until now is its pricing.

OnePlus 15R India Price (Leaked)

Tipster Paras Guglani reveals that the starting price of the OnePlus 15R in India could be between Rs 45,999 and Rs 46,999 for the lowest configuration of 12GB of RAM + 256GB of internal storage.

A higher variant with 12GB + 512GB is also in the making, which is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 51,999.

As per the tipster, these rates might not include any bank deals. A potential cash discount of approximately Rs 3,000-4,000 could be availed via certain bank credit cards.

OnePlus 15R is likely to be launched in Charcoal Black and Minty Green colours.

OnePlus 15R: Specifications and features

OnePlus announced that it is actually using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset in its OnePlus 15R.

This is the first global smartphone that features the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm. OnePlus revealed that they collaborated with Qualcomm for almost two years to enhance performance, heat, and power consumption.

It is expected to sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, which would make it perfect for those who enjoy playing games or like smooth scrolling.

Battery life is yet another significant area where OnePlus scores big. The company has confirmed that the battery of this upcoming flagship would be a huge 7,400mAh one, which would be bigger compared to both the OnePlus 14 R and the OnePlus 15 flagship. It would also support 80W fast charging.

Camera and durability (Expected)

While camera features are still to be revealed by the company, there are reports about it, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

When it comes to durability, the OnePlus 15R could offer IP66, IP68, IP69, or IP69K ratings, which protect the device against dust, immersion in water, or even water jets, features that are hard to find in a device within this price range.

What to expect?

OnePlus is preparing for the launch of one of the most eagerly anticipated handsets of the year in India with the OnePlus 15R, which boasts an impressive chipset, enormous battery, high refresh rate screen, and aggressively low pricing.