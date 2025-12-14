India beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup 2025 after batters and bowlers shine in Dubai India registered a strong win over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. India defeated the Pakistani side by 90 runs.

India displayed a stellar show at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, to beat Pakistan in their U19 Asia Cup clash on Sunday, December 14. The Indian side, led by Ayush Mhatre, first put up a fightable score of 240 on the board before the bowlers did their work well.

The hard-hitting youngster, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, could not make it big this time, but Aaron George played a brilliant knock of 85 from 88 balls. The match was reduced to 49-over per side due to rain but India did well enough to put strong runs on the board.

The bowlers did their job well as Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan scalped three wickets each. For Pakistan, none of the batters - apart from Huzaifa Ahsan - got going. Once India ended his stay, they clinched the win pretty comfortably.

