iPhone 16 Pro gets massive price cut on Flipkart, under Rs 70000 Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro is now available at one of its lowest prices ever on Flipkart. As part of the End of Season Sale, buyers can avail hefty exchange benefits and bank discounts, bringing the effective price of the premium iPhone below Rs 70,000.

New Delhi:

Flipkart has recently announced a major price cut for the iPhone 16 Pro during its End of Season Sale, which will last till December 21. The offer is applicable for the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 16 Pro, which is listed at Rs 1,09,900- but multiple offers can dramatically bring down the final price.

iPhone 16 Pro price cut on Flipkart: How much can you save?

Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000. On top of this, Flipkart is offering an exchange benefit of up to Rs 68,050, depending on the condition and model of the old smartphone being traded in.

When combined with an exchange offer on the e-commerce platform, these offers will reduce the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro to under Rs 70,000, which makes it one of the biggest iPhone discounts seen outside festive sales.

Smart way to avail the iPhone 16 Pro deal

Open the Flipkart app or website.

Type the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) variant in the search, and the page will open.

Now apply for the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers

Choose the exchange option and enter your old phone details – name, model, and IMEI are some of the basic details they ask for.

Review the price, which may vary based on exchange value and location.

Even users with mid-range smartphones can still save Rs 35,000–Rs 40,000 with a combination of bank and exchange offers.

iPhone 16 Pro: Details, features, USP

Though we have the newer iPhones in the market, the iPhone 16 Pro has continued to be a great flagship performer. The device comes with a titanium frame, and Ceramic Shield protection. It further comes in four colour variants – Black, White, Natural, and Desert Titanium.

Features:

The handset comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and content creation.

The device runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chipset, built on a 3nm process, and paired with Apple Intelligence features in iOS, it handles AI tasks, multitasking, and high-end gaming effortlessly.

Photography details

For photography, iPhone has never demoralised its uses. Being the major highlight, the iPhone 16 Pro comes with a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and dual telephoto lenses offering up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom.

For videography, the handset features 4K Dolby Vision, ProRes recording and spatial video support.