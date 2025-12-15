BSNL’s Rs 997 recharge plan offers 150 days validity with daily 2GB data and unlimited calling With increasing mobile recharge prices, BSNL has introduced a prepaid recharge plan costing Rs 997, offering 150 days of validity, unlimited voice calls, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan is effective for those seeking long-term recharge plans at a lower cost.

New Delhi:

With mobile recharge tariffs only increasing across private telecom operators, it is government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited that is silently emerging as its cheaper alternative. For users who wish to get long validity without spending a lot, the Rs 997 prepaid plan by BSNL appears as one of the best economical options available today in India.

Basically, it is quite an interesting plan for students, senior citizens, rural users, or even others to keep their numbers active with daily data and calling benefits for months at a time.

BSNL Rs 997 recharge plan: Complete benefits here

The validity provided by the BSNL Rs 997 prepaid plan is long, extending to 150 days or nearly five months. During this period, some of the benefits are listed below.

Unlimited voice calls on all networks throughout India.

2GB high-speed data per day, amounting to a total of 300GB

100 free SMS per day

Nationwide roaming included

Internet speed may reduce once the daily limit of 2GB is exhausted, as per BSNL's fair usage policy.

Why BSNL's Rs 997 plan is a smarter choice

While most private telecom companies have plans with 28 to 84 days of validity in today's market, the options with long validity often come at a much higher price. BSNL's Rs 997 plan offers a rare combination of long validity, daily data, and unlimited calling at very affordable rates.

Calculated on a per-day basis, the plan costs roughly Rs 6.65 per day, thus making it one of the most reasonable long-term recharge options in India.

Who should consider this BSNL plan?

It is best to avail this recharge plan for:

Low-budget users: People who do not like to get frequent recharges because they prefer long-validity plans.

Students and elderly users who require Internet and calling each day

Secondary users of the phone who prefer keeping the number active

The subscribers in those regions where BSNL has a good network are the beneficiaries. In comparison to private telecom operators, BSNL keeps competitively priced plans without cutting down on the essential benefits.

BSNL versus private telecom operators

During the last year, private players such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi have increased their tariffs. Several long-validity plans have crossed the Rs 1,500 mark or even Rs 2,000.

Against these, BSNL's Rs 997 plan provides similar benefits at a much lesser price and would be an exciting option for value-conscious users.

Important points to note

Though BSNL offers great prices, users should look for network coverage and data speed availability in their area before recharging. BSNL is also working on the rollout of 4G services across India, which can be expected to further improve the user experience in the coming months.