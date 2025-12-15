Samsung Galaxy A56 price in India likely to rise due to chips getting expensive Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones are set to launch in India, and as per a new leak, most Galaxy A models could get a hike of Rs. 1000, while the Galaxy A56 may see a steeper Rs. 2000 price rise.

New Delhi:

While Samsung is expected to refresh its Galaxy A-series lineup in the coming months, a new leak ahead of these launches suggests that existing Galaxy A-series smartphones in India could soon be costlier. A tipster claims that Samsung is planning a price hike across multiple A-series models, including the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A56 5G.

Price hike for Samsung Galaxy A56 tipped

Well-known tipster Abhishek Yadav in a post on X said Samsung will revise prices of its Galaxy A-series phones in India starting from next week. If most of the models are likely to see a price increase of Rs. 1,000, then the price of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G may reportedly increase by Rs. 2,000, making it considerably dearer for the buyers.

While Samsung has not officially declared a price hike for this particular smartphone model, the Galaxy A56 continues to list at its original launch prices on the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy A56: Price in India

The following are the configuration variants available for Galaxy A56 5G:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs. 38,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – Rs. 41,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage – Rs. 44,999

Therefore, if the leak turns out to be true, it could breach the Rs. 40,000 barrier for the base variant, which will push the Galaxy A56 well into premium mid-range territory.

Why is Samsung jacking up Galaxy A series prices?

The price increase reportedly comes amid rising global memory chip costs. Sharp demand for high-tier memory solutions like DDR5 RAM and HBM, also known as High Bandwidth Memory, has been observed, much of it coming from AI servers, flagship smartphones, and data centres. In this regard, the production cost of smartphone manufacturing companies, including Samsung, reportedly increased.

In case the memory prices keep on increasing, other brands operating in India might also revise the smartphone prices in the following months.

Unusual timing ahead of new Galaxy A launches

What's interesting in this move is the timing. Normally, the price cuts of older models are done when new ones arrive, but it seems like Samsung is doing just the opposite to protect margins ahead of new launches like:

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G – should be expected by late December or early January

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G- expected launch in February 2026

These launches will be expected to take place before the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026.

Should you buy the Galaxy A56 now or should you wait?

If you were planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy A56, this might be the time to get it before an official price revision is announced. Buyers can also wait for year-end sales and bank offers, which may balance out the increased price of the phone.