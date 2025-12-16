Oppo Find X9 Ultra battery upgrade teased: May pack over 7000mAh power Oppo has teased a major battery upgrade for its upcoming Find X9 Ultra smartphone. A company executive has hinted that the flagship device will feature a battery capacity exceeding 7,000mAh, marking a significant jump over the previous Find X8 Ultra.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra has been making headlines for several weeks now, and now the company has made a major hint about its most-awaited feature – battery life. Oppo’s executive, Zhou Yibao, made a major revelation on Weibo that their new flagship device would be equipped with a battery that exceeds 7,000 mAh.

A screen grab of the response has been shared by a tipster named Whylab, translated from a Chinese original, and this confirms the fact that Oppo is working on a serious battery boost. Zhou also referred to the battery as ‘unprecedentedly strong’.

This will represent a significant upgrade over the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which comes along with a 6,100mAh power battery that is backed by 100W wired and 50W wireless charging technology.

Oppo’s latest battery tech plan for flagship handsets

Oppo has already expressed its intention with a bold declaration earlier:

This clearly reveals that the upcoming Find X9 Ultra will provide a minimum battery capacity of 7,000 mAh and set a milestone for high-end Android smartphones. To make it easy to compare, the soon-launched Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 feature batteries with capacities of 7,500 mAh and 7,025 mAh, respectively, with support for 80W rapid charging technology.

Although the charging speeds of the Find X9 Ultra have not been officially specified yet, it is believed to have the capability of ultra-fast charging, whether wired or wireless.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Specifications details

Except for the enormous battery, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will likely have the makings of a complete flagship in every other way:

Screen: Flat, 6.8-inch OLED display, 2K resolution

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Cameras : Quad rear camera setup, rumoured to consist of a 200MP Sony LYT-901 sensor and two 50MP cameras

: Quad rear camera setup, rumoured to consist of a 200MP Sony LYT-901 sensor and two 50MP cameras Design: Top-class flat display design and construction

The phone is set to emerge as the third variant of the Find X9 series phones, following the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro that were unveiled in China in October last year.

India launch and pricing expectations

Samsung Galaxy Oppo recently unveiled the Find X9 series in the Indian market, with the starting model priced at Rs. 74,999.

The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipsets and Hasselblad-optimised cameras. With the top-of-the-range hardware and the enormous battery capacity, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is bound to get a higher price tag, targeting the segment that wants the best Android experience.