Amazon adds ‘Ask This Book’ AI feature to Kindle app, promises spoiler-free reading help Amazon has introduced a new AI-powered feature called Ask This Book for the Kindle app, starting with iOS users in the US. The tool enables readers to ask questions about characters, plot points, or highlighted passages, ensuring spoiler-free responses.

New Delhi:

Amazon is launching a new artificial intelligence feature with its Kindle app to make reading more interactive and seamless. The feature, called Ask This Book, allows users to ask questions about the book they are currently reading or have previously purchased or borrowed, without the fear of spoilers.

The new AI tool is currently starting to roll out on the Kindle app for iOS, with Amazon confirming that support for both Android and Kindle e-reader devices will follow sometime next year. For now, it's restricted to users in the United States and works with a large selection of English-language books.

How 'Ask This Book' works on Kindle

The ‘Ask This Book’ feature is designed to assist the readers in instant doubt clarification while reading. One could ask general questions related to the story, characters, or themes, or even highlight any sentence or paragraph and ask for an explanation.

Amazon says it makes sure that all answers are spoiler-free, basically meaning the answers are limited strictly to a part of the book the user has already read. This makes it particularly useful for readers who do not want accidental plot reveals while seeking clarification.

That comes directly either from the in-book menu or via a pass after highlighting the text. Users can either type in their own questions or select from AI-generated question suggestions. Follow-up questions, on the other hand, are handled well in the tool and do not interrupt deeper concept exploration.

Designed to improve reading flow and comprehension

Amazon says the AI feature is aimed at readers who might stop mid-book because they are confused or those coming back to a book after a really long time and just want a quick review of what's going on. The tool can answer questions related to plot details, character relationships, motivations, and thematic elements, helping readers stay engaged without switching apps or searching online.

"All responses are instant, contextual, and spoiler-free," Amazon said, emphasising the attention to UX and readers' satisfaction.

Availability and language support

At launch, Ask This Book is only available to US users, and it supports only English-language books. It did not confirm when the feature will roll out to India or other regions, or when any subsequent updates may support books in languages other than English.

The rollout comes shortly after Amazon announced a new AI-powered translation service for KDP authors, a sign of the company's broader push to integrate generative AI across its reading ecosystem.

What does this mean for the users who are using Kindle

With its ‘Ask This Book’ feature, Amazon has positioned Kindle not just as a simple reader but as an assistant for active reading. The feature brings AI-driven assistance right inside the reading process, from understanding complex sets of narratives and remembering details to enjoying books without interruptions.

But with more AI tools reworking and reshaping experiences of digital reading and learning, this could mark a new kind of normal for how readers will engage with books from here on out.