No fuel for vehicles without valid PUC certificate in Delhi amid rising air pollution The national capital's air quality saw some improvement on Tuesday morning, with an AQI of 377 as against 498 a day ago, even as smog blanketed the city, shivering at 8.3 degrees Celsius during the morning hours, reducing visibility.

New Delhi:

Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa today (December 16) announced that vehicle owners without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be denied fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi starting Thursday (December 18).

He further said that from Thursday, only BS-VI compliant vehicles from outside Delhi will be allowed to enter the national capital. The Delhi Environment Minister said that heavy penalties to be imposed on trucks carrying construction material and vehicles will be seized.

The national capital's air quality saw some improvement on Tuesday morning, with an AQI of 377 as against 498 a day ago, even as smog blanketed the city, shivering at 8.3 degrees Celsius during the morning hours, reducing visibility.

Also Read: Delhi wakes up to 'severe-plus' air as AQI touches 493, emergency curbs continue across NCR

Also Read: Delhi chokes under toxic smog: Schools, colleges, offices hit as GRAP 4 curbs enforced