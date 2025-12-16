Nitin Nabin resigns as Bihar minister days after becoming BJP's national working president On Monday, the newly-appointed national working president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin, took charge of his new responsibility, with top leaders saying his organisational skills will provide a new direction to the party's journey of public service and nation-building.

Patna:

After being appointed as the acting national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitin Nabin resigned from his ministerial post in the Bihar government. He was holding charge of two departments -- Road Construction and Urban Development and Housing.

The newly-appointed national working president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin, took charge of his new responsibility on Monday, with top leaders saying his organisational skills will provide a new direction to the party's journey of public service and nation-building. Nabin was also felicitated at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here in the presence of party president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others.

Nadda's statement on Nabin's appointment

Extending his hearty congratulations to Nabin on his assuming the charge of the key party post, Nadda said he is fully confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the working president will provide a new direction to the BJP's journey of public service and nation-building. "At the same time, you will take the BJP government's public welfare policies and the organisation's ideas to the people with even greater resolve. I extend my best wishes for your new responsibilities and successful tenure," Nadda said in a post on X.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

45-year-old Nabin, a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, was appointed as the national working president of the BJP on Sunday and is likely to eventually succeed Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

The son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin is considered dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said. He also comes from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background. A five-time MLA, Nabin represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna and has twice served as a minister in the Bihar government.

ALSO READ: Nitin Nabin takes charge as working president of BJP at party headquarters in Delhi