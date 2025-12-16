BMC elections: Poster war intensifies in Mumbai, some banners clearly aimed at Uddhav faction Municipal corporation election: This kind of banner campaign ahead of the BMC elections is being seen as a sign of increasing political conflict in Mumbai. Political rhetoric on this issue is expected to intensify in the coming days as well.

Mumbai:

A day after the date for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2025 was announced, a poster war on Tuesday intensifies in Mumbai. Posters put up in some areas of Mumbai, including Worli, have sparked intense discussion in the political circles.

Some posters indirectly attack Uddhav faction

These posters indirectly attack the Uddhav Thackeray faction without mentioning any party name. One of the posters read: “He who did not stand for Hindutva, how can he stand for the Marathi people?” “Mumbai residents, wake up! Don't be misled by one family.”

Increasing political conflict in Mumbai

These writing on the posters are clearly aimed at the Uddhav Thackeray faction. However, there is no clear indication of who put up the posters and banners. Despite this, there are suspicions in political circles that these banners may have been put up by the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

This kind of banner campaign ahead of the BMC elections is being seen as a sign of increasing political conflict in Mumbai. Political rhetoric on this issue is expected to intensify in the coming days as well.

Municipal Corporation Election: Check full schedule

The development comes as the elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including cash-rich Mumbai, where elections are due since early 2022, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Monday.

As many as 2,869 seats in these municipal corporations will be up for grabs, said the SEC. Announcing the much-awaited schedule for the municipal corporation polls at a press conference, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said nomination process will begin on December 23 and go on till December 30.

Scrutiny of papers will be done on December 31 and January 2 will be the last date of withdrawal of nominations, he said. Symbol allocation and final list of candidates will be published on January 3.

Polling in the 29 municipal corporations spread across Maharashtra will take place on January 15 and votes will be counted the next day, said Waghmare.

He said these 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have 2,869 seats on offer and 3.48 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in these major urban centres of the state. The prominent civic bodies going to polls include Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

