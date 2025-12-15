Maharashtra: BMC, 28 other municipal corporations to go for polls on January 15; result on January 16 The Model Code of Conduct for municipal corporations comes into effect from today. The dates for filing nomination papers are from December 23 to December 30, 2025.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Manday (December 15) announced the schedule for elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The announcement was made by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare during a press conference. The polling for all 29 municipal corporations will be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026, while counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026.

A total of 2,869 corporators will be elected across the 29 municipal corporations.

29 Municipal Corporation Elections: Schedule

Filing of nomination papers: December 23 to December 30, 2025

Scrutiny of nominations: December 31, 2025

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: January 2, 2026

Polling date: January 15, 2026

Counting of votes: January 16, 2026

More than three crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the elections, which will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

To address duplicate entries in the electoral rolls, voters whose names appear more than once will have a double-star mark next to their names. Such voters will be required to submit a written declaration specifying the polling station where they intend to vote, along with an affidavit.

Campaigning will end 24 hours before polling day. The Model Code of Conduct for municipal corporations has come into force with immediate effect.

29 municipal corporations where elections are due:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Thane Municipal Corporation Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation Malegaon Municipal Corporation Latur Municipal Corporation Parbhani Municipal Corporation Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Pune Municipal Corporation Nagpur Municipal Corporation Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Nashik Municipal Corporation Solapur Municipal Corporation Amravati Municipal Corporation Akola Municipal Corporation Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Panvel Municipal Corporation Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation Dhule Municipal Corporation Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation Jalna Municipal Corporation

