  3. Maharashtra: BMC, 28 other municipal corporations to go for polls on January 15; result on January 16

Maharashtra: BMC, 28 other municipal corporations to go for polls on January 15; result on January 16

The Model Code of Conduct for municipal corporations comes into effect from today. The dates for filing nomination papers are from December 23 to December 30, 2025.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Manday (December 15) announced the schedule for elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The announcement was made by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare during a press conference. The polling for all 29 municipal corporations will be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026, while counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026. 

A total of 2,869 corporators will be elected across the 29 municipal corporations.

29 Municipal Corporation Elections: Schedule 

  • Filing of nomination papers: December 23 to December 30, 2025
  • Scrutiny of nominations: December 31, 2025
  • Last date for withdrawal of candidature: January 2, 2026
  • Polling date: January 15, 2026
  • Counting of votes: January 16, 2026

More than three crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the elections, which will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

To address duplicate entries in the electoral rolls, voters whose names appear more than once will have a double-star mark next to their names. Such voters will be required to submit a written declaration specifying the polling station where they intend to vote, along with an affidavit.

Campaigning will end 24 hours before polling day. The Model Code of Conduct for municipal corporations has come into force with immediate effect.

29 municipal corporations where elections are due: 

  1. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
  2. Thane Municipal Corporation
  3. Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation
  4. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation
  5. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation
  6. Jalgaon Municipal Corporation
  7. Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation
  8. Kolhapur Municipal Corporation
  9. Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation
  10. Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation
  11. Malegaon Municipal Corporation
  12. Latur Municipal Corporation
  13. Parbhani Municipal Corporation
  14. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation
  15. Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation
  16. Pune Municipal Corporation
  17. Nagpur Municipal Corporation
  18. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation
  19. Nashik Municipal Corporation
  20. Solapur Municipal Corporation
  21. Amravati Municipal Corporation
  22. Akola Municipal Corporation
  23. Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation
  24. Panvel Municipal Corporation
  25. Chandrapur Municipal Corporation
  26. Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation
  27. Dhule Municipal Corporation
  28. Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation
  29. Jalna Municipal Corporation

Top News

