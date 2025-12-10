BMC elections: Mahayuti allies to formulate joint strategy, says Chandrashekhar Bawankule BMC elections: Bawankule reiterated that the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Narayanrao Chavan Party, remains united in contesting the upcoming local body elections with a target of achieving a minimum of 51 percent vote share statewide.

Mumbai:

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday (December 10) announced that the Mahayuti alliance will prepare a coordinated plan to contest the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections. The seat-sharing arrangement among allies will be determined through technical discussions, ensuring a strategic and united front.

Shiv Sena seeks 90 to 100 seats in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls

The elections for the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are scheduled for January 2026. Speaking to reporters, Bawankule revealed that the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has requested 90 to 100 seats in the BMC polls.

A special committee with an equal number of representatives from the BJP and Shiv Sena, along with members from other alliance partners, will negotiate the seat-sharing formula based on technical considerations. Any disagreements on seat allocation will be resolved by senior leaders from the alliance.

Coordinated approach to Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation elections

Bawankule reaffirmed that the Mahayuti allies- including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Narayanrao Chavan Party (NCP)- are committed to contesting local body elections together with an ambitious goal of securing at least 51 per cent vote share across the state.

He highlighted efforts to maintain close coordination at the district level by instructing local leaders to work in harmony to avoid conflicts during civic and Zilla Parishad polls.

Mayoral post decision to be taken jointly by alliance leadership

The Maharashtra government’s key leaders, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, will collectively decide on the candidate for Mumbai mayor. Bawankule stressed that even if local-level disputes arise over certain seats (estimated to be 5-10 per cent), top leadership will intervene for final resolutions to maintain alliance unity.

Ajit Pawar’s integral role in Mahayuti alliance

Bawankule emphasised Ajit Pawar’s vital role within the Mahayuti alliance, underscoring that the NCP under his leadership will contest upcoming elections jointly. He dismissed reports of internal conflicts, attributing any previous differences to minor electoral disagreements between party workers rather than ideological rifts.

Response on Vidarbha statehood and regional development

Addressing queries related to the demand for a separate Vidarbha state and regional progress, Bawankule critiqued the Congress party, stating significant developmental strides in Vidarbha since the Fadnavis government came to power in 2014. He expressed BJP’s support for smaller states, asserting they foster quicker development and reiterated the party’s commitment to justice and growth for Vidarbha.

Forest dept headquarters to remain in Mumbai

Answering concerns about relocating the forest department headquarters, Bawankule clarified that the office will continue to remain in Mumbai, given the region’s extensive forest cover and environmental significance.