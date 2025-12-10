PM Modi receives call from Israel's Netanyahu; discusses strategic ties, terrorism and Gaza peace plan Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with both leaders strongly condemning terrorism and reaffirming their zero-tolerance stance. They also reviewed India-Israel strategic ties and discussed efforts toward peace in West Asia.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. As per an official statement, the conversation highlighted the strong strategic understanding between the two leaders and focused on shared global and regional concerns. During the call, both leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reaffirmed their zero-tolerance policy against terror in all its forms and manifestations. They also emphasised the need for unified global action to counter the menace and safeguard civilian lives.

India-Israel strategic ties reviewed

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed satisfaction over the steady momentum in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. They reiterated their commitment to further deepen cooperation across key areas for mutual benefit. The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s support for efforts aimed at achieving a just, lasting and durable peace in the region.

Support for Gaza peace plan

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s backing for the early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan as part of broader peace efforts. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and continue consultations on issues of shared interest, the statement added.

What is Gaza Peace Plan?

The Gaza Peace Plan broadly refers to ongoing international diplomatic proposals aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza through a phased ceasefire, humanitarian relief and political dialogue. The plan focuses on an immediate halt to hostilities, release of hostages and detainees, unimpeded delivery of aid and protection of civilians. It also envisages post-conflict reconstruction of Gaza, revival of governance mechanisms acceptable to Palestinians, and prevention of future violence. Backed by regional actors and global powers, the initiative is linked to wider efforts for a two-state solution, seeking lasting stability, security for Israel, dignity, statehood, and economic recovery for Palestinians.

India-Israel relations

It is to be noted here that India and Israel share a strong and wide-ranging bilateral relationship rooted in strategic convergence and years of sustained cooperation across multiple sectors. Israel has steadily emerged as one of India’s important partners in fields such as defence, agriculture, science and technology, and counter-terrorism. Marked by frequent high-level political interactions, expanding economic engagement, and growing collaboration in innovation and security, the partnership continues to gain depth and momentum. India is Israel’s second-largest trading partner in Asia, and while bilateral merchandise trade is still largely driven by diamonds, petroleum products, and chemicals, recent years have seen notable growth in segments like electronic machinery, high-technology goods, communication systems, and medical equipment.

