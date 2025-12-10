IndiGo Chairman Vikram Mehta issues formal apology over operational crisis, calls for external expert inquiry The IndiGo chairman admitted that some of the criticism was justified and stressed that a simple apology would not be enough to repair the harm done. “We owe explanations to our passengers, the government, shareholders, and employees,” Vikram Singh Mehta stated.

New Delhi:

IndiGo Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director Vikram Singh Mehta publicly addressed the airline's severe operational disruptions that plagued its network over the past week. In a video message released on Wednesday (December 10), Vikram Mehta acknowledged the failures that led to massive flight cancellations, delays, and stranded passengers, issuing repeated apologies and outlining the airline’s commitment to transparency and corrective action.

Acknowledging the impact: Thousands of passengers affected

Mehta described the crisis as 'serious operational difficulties' that unfolded beginning December 3, when a series of unexpected events caused large-scale flight cancellations that extended over several days. Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports, missing crucial family gatherings, business meetings, medical appointments, and international connections. Many also suffered from delayed or misdirected baggage, compounding the frustration. “I know how much distress this caused. We did not meet your expectations. And for that, we are truly sorry,” Mehta said.

Focus on restoring operations and customer support

The Chairman explained that the board’s initial priority was to back the executive team, led by CEO Pieter Elbers, to quickly stabilise operations and assist affected customers. He confirmed that IndiGo’s network has now returned to normalcy, with over 1,900 daily flights connecting all 138 destinations, signaling a significant recovery.

External technical experts to investigate root causes

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Mehta announced that IndiGo’s board has decided to engage independent external technical experts to thoroughly examine all factors that contributed to the disruptions. The goal is to learn from mistakes and implement measures to prevent future crises.

Addressing rumours and ensuring transparency

Mehta directly refuted several circulating allegations, including claims that IndiGo deliberately engineered the crisis, attempted to influence government regulations, or compromised safety standards.

“We did not engineer the crisis. We did not try to manipulate government rules. Our safety record remains impeccable,” he asserted, reaffirming adherence to pilot fatigue regulations and emphasising that safety was never compromised.

Taking responsibility and committing to accountability

The chairman acknowledged the validity of some criticism and emphasized that an apology alone cannot fix the damages caused. “We owe answers to our passengers, government, shareholders, and employees,” Mehta said. He promised a comprehensive review of operations, underscoring IndiGo’s dedication to restoring public trust and rectifying systemic flaws.

Voices from IndiGo leadership

Mehta’s message marked the first time the airline’s board chair publicly addressed the crisis. Despite repeated apologies and promises of reform, questions remain about how IndiGo will support its employees, many of whom faced stress and challenges during the meltdown.

IndiGo’s path forward

IndiGo’s leadership faces the dual task of managing reputation repair while ensuring operational resilience amid increasing scrutiny. With expert investigations underway, the airline aims to emerge stronger, demonstrating accountability and prioritising passenger safety and service reliability.