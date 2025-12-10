Goa nightclub fire: MEA examining Goa govt's request to revoke passports of Luthra brothers, say sources Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the main accused and owners of the Goa nightclub where a massive blaze claimed 25 lives, booked tickets to Thailand within an hour of learning about the fire at their establishment.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is considering revoking the passports of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the main accused and owners of the Goa nightclub where a massive blaze claimed 25 lives, said sources on Wednesday.

Sources said on Wednesday that the ministry has received a communication from the Goa government with regard to Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra. It is examining the request to revoke the passports under the Passports Act of India, as per extant rules.

Luthras booked Thailand tickets as fire raged at Goa nightclub

A new probe into the Goa nightclub fire revealed that the owners Luthra brothers, co-owners of the North Goa nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, had booked flight tickets to Thailand at the very moment emergency services were trying to control the blaze and rescue trapped patrons. According to the investigation by the Goa police, both Luthra brothers booked their tickets for Phuket through a travel portal at 1.17 AM of December 7.

At that time, police and administration were battling the blaze at the nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane' at Arpora in North Goa, and trying to rescue their staff.

On Wednesday, a Delhi court declined to grant them interim protection from arrest, even as one of their partners was taken into custody in connection with the blaze.

Before the court, the Luthras' counsel denied claims that the duo had absconded, stating they had gone abroad for a business meeting. The lawyer also argued that the brothers were merely licensees and not the actual owners of the nightclub.

Blue Corner notice issued to Luthra brothers

Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to the Goa Chief Minister's Office. A senior CMO official stated that CM Sawant has directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the beach shack at Vagator.

"This shack is illegally built on government land. It would be demolished on Tuesday. District administration has kept all the machinery ready," the official said.

After the Saturday night fire tragedy, the district administration sealed this beach shack, and another facility at Assagao in North Goa on Monday.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire that broke out at the nightclub located in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, around midnight on December 6.

