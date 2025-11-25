Netanyahu's India visit postponed amid security concerns? here's what Israeli PMO said In early October, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu to congratulate him on the progress of the Gaza Peace Plan, which was facilitated by US President Donald Trump.

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Tuesday that New Delhi and Jerusalem are coordinating to finalise a new date for his visit to India. The trip, originally planned for December, was postponed for unspecified reasons.

While several media reports claimed the visit was cancelled over security concerns, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office dismissed these reports saying they have full confidence in India’s security arrangements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Israel’s bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date,” the Israeli PMO posted on X.

PM Modi’s telephonic conversation with Netanyahu

In early October, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu to congratulate him on the progress of the Gaza Peace Plan, which was facilitated by US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi wrote on X that the progress demonstrates the effective leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He added that he hopes the freeing of hostages and the increase in humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza will offer crucial relief and help move the region toward peace.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi congratulates Trump over success of Gaza peace plan

Earlier, Modi also spoke to Trump and congratulated him on the Gaza peace plan.

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” PM Modi posted on X.

