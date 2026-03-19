Kerala polls: Congress releases second list of candidates, state chief K Sudhakaran denied ticket

New Delhi:

The Congress on Thursday released the second list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections next month. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran, who had demanded to contest from Kannu and further led a showdown in the party after threatening to quit and contest independently, has been denied a ticket. TO Mohanan has been given the Congress ticket from Kannu seat. The previous list of Congress candidates comprised 55 candidates.

The announcement comes after senior Congress leader V D Satheesan earlier in the day said all issues related to the selection of party candidates for the upcoming state polls have been resolved. Another senior leader A K Antony said he had asked Sudhakaran to abide by the high command’s decision, however difficult, in order to ensure the defeat of the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front.

The K Sudhakaran discontent

The party had reportedly been under pressure from K Sudhakaran, MP from Kannur, and Adoor Prakash, MP from Attingal, both of whom have expressed interest in contesting from the Kannur and Konni assembly constituencies, respectively.

Over the past few days, Sudhakaran kept the Congress high command on edge for nearly 48 hours before he announced that he will not contest the upcoming assembly polls as an independent candidate. His decision brought significant relief to both the party leadership and its Kerala unit, which is making a strong push to return to power.

Over the past two to three days, Sudhakaran had remained firm on contesting from Kannur. Several senior leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, A K Antony, Madhusoodhan Mistry, Ramesh Chennithala and Sunny Joseph, had attempted to persuade him, but he initially refused to back down.