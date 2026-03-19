Confusing politics: How many Congress parties are there in Kerala?

Thiruvananthapuram:

As Kerala gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, many voters are grappling with an unusual dilemma, not just whom to vote for, but how to distinguish between political parties bearing identical names. The state's complex coalition politics, coupled with multiple factions carrying the "Congress" label, might add confusion at the grassroots level.

The state's political landscape is dominated by major players such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal (Secular), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress. However, beyond these, several smaller parties play a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes and coalition governments.

Why the confusion?

But the biggest confusion among the voters is the existence of a number of parties that have the name "Congress" in their party name and have their own leadership and ideology, making it quite confusing for the voters to differentiate between them. The following are the Congress parties in the state of Kerala:

Indian National Congress (UDF)

Kerala Congress (M) (LDF)

Kerala Congress (Joseph) (UDF)

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) (LDF)

Congress (Secular) (LDF)

Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (LDF)

Kerala Congress (Jacob) (UDF)

Kerala Congress (B) (LDF)

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest in the State is expected between the LDF, led by the CPI (M), and the UDF, led by the Indian National Congress. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is also in the fray for the Assembly polls.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) made history by retaining power in the 140-member Assembly, marking the first time since 1977 that a ruling alliance secured consecutive terms in the state. The CPI(M) emerged as the largest party, winning 62 seats with a vote share of 25.38%, while the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 21 seats with 25.12% votes as the principal party in the United Democratic Front (UDF). The Communist Party of India (CPI) won 17 seats, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured 15 seats.

Among other allies, Kerala Congress (Mani) won five seats, while Kerala Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured two seats each. Several smaller parties, including the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Indian National League (INL), Kerala Congress (Jacob), National Secular Conference (NSC), Kerala Congress (B), Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), Congress (Secular) and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC), won one seat each.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, including the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), failed to win any seats despite securing a share of the vote. Independents collectively won six seats in the election.

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