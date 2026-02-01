Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman propose setting up high level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat' Budget 2026: Presenting the Budget for 2026-27, Sitharaman said the government will ensure the dividends of growth reach every farmer, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and youth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed setting up high level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat'. "I propose setting up a high-level committee on banking for Viksit Bharat to comprehensively review the sector and align it with India's next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability, inclusion and consumer protection," the FM said in her budget speech.

"Today, Indian banking sector is characterised by a strong balance sheet, historic high profitability," she added.

Rs 10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector

Sitharaman also proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector over the next five years, a move which would give a boost to the country's pharmaceuticals industry.

Biopharmaceuticals, or biologics, are complex medicines manufactured from living organisms, cells, or tissues rather than through chemical synthesis.

She also proposed interventions in six areas, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology. The minister added that semiconductor mission 2.0 will focus on producing equipment and materials designed for full-stack Indian IP (intellectual property).

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is a specialized, autonomous business division within Digital India Corporation under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), designed to build a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem.

Sitharaman also announced support for mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish critical mineral facilities.

She added that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is the third Kartavya of the government.

Rs 20,000-crore carbon capture, utilisation scheme

Sitharaman also proposed Rs 20,000 crore for a carbon capture and utilisation scheme across sectors, including steel and cement. Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, the minister said the government will provide incentives for manufacturing seaplanes in the country as part of efforts to boost tourism.

Among others, the minister proposed developing seven high-speed corridors between cities as growth connectors, and also have a ship repair ecosystem catering to inland waterways, which will be set up in Varanasi and Patna.

According to the minister, the Indian banking sector today is characterised by strong balance sheet, historic highs and profitability, improved asset quality and coverage.

Noting that the sector is well placed to futuristically evaluate the measures needed to continue on the path of reform-led growth, Sitharaman said a high-level committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat will be set up.