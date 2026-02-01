Budget 2026 is driven by 3 kartavyas of growth, aspirations, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas: FM Sitharaman Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman said the first kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness and building resilience to volatile global dynamics.

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented Union Budget 2026 and said the Budget 2026 is driven by 3 kartavyas of growth, aspirations, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. She said the Budget Kartavay is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil aspirations of people and added that the kartavay is to ensure every family, community, and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities.

"Given that this is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhavan, we are inspired by 3 kartavya. First kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness and building resilience to volatile global dynamics. Second kartavya is to fulfill aspirations of our people and build their capacity, making them strong partners in India's path to prosperity. Third kartavya, aligned with the vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation,” she said.

“Government's Sankalp is to focus on poor, underprivileged and disadvantaged. We will ensure that dividends of growth reach every farmer, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and youth,” she said.

Presenting Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman said," To accelerate and sustain economic growth, I propose interventions in six areas -Scaling up manufacturing in 7 strategic sectors; Rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors; Creating champion MSMEs; Delivering a push for infra; Ensuring long-term security and stability; Developing city economic regions."

Sitharaman added, "Keeping Aatmanirbharta as a lodestar, we have built domestic manufacturing capacity, energy security and reduced critical import dependencies. Simultaneously, we have ensured that citizens benefit from every action of the Government, undertaking reforms to support employment generation, agricultural productivity, household purchasing power and universal services to people. These measures have delivered a high growth rate of around 7% and helped us make susbstantial strides in poverty reduction and improvement in the lives of our people."

Sitharaman said,"We have pursued far-reaching structural reforms. Fiscal prudence and monetary stability, while maintaining a strong thrust on public investment, keeping self-reliance as a pillar. We have built domestic manufacturing capacity, energy security and reduced critical import dependencies."