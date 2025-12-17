Airtel Thanks App now supports instant EV wallet recharges nationwide Airtel Payments Bank, in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited, has launched EV Wallet Recharge functionality on the Airtel Thanks App via the Bharat Connect (BBPS) platform.

New Delhi:

EV Wallet Recharges has been launched on the “Airtel Thanks App” by “Airtel Payments Bank” in partnership with “NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited” on “Bharat Connect” platform. This facility on the digital payments platform allows recharge on any wallet that is associated with “Electric Vehicle Charging Point Operators” who are partnered with “Bharat Connect” on this platform.

This is aimed at making the charging of electric vehicles easier and supporting the growing electric mobility ecosystem that is developing in India.

Is there any cost or fee for EV Wallet Recharge?

In the case of Airtel Payments Bank, there have been no added fees for the use of the EV Wallet Recharge service. This recharge service for the EV wallets works in the same manner as other bill payments on Bharat Connect, allowing EV users to easily recharge their EV wallets.

‘One Touch Same Number’ Option for EV Wallet Recharge on Airtel Thanks App

"Single App Convenience": Refuel EV recharge wallets without having to move around among several CPO apps

Instant Wallet Top-Up: The amount will be credited immediately

Secure Payments: Powered by NPCI’s Bharat Connect platform

Nationwide Access: Free for all Airtel Thanks App subscribers in India

Interoperable System: Operational with Bharat Connect partner charging operators

How to recharge EV Wallet with Airtel Thanks App

Launch the Airtel Thanks App

Go to Pay Bills

Select Recharge EVs

Insert your number that is registered

Choose the recharge amount

Verify & pay securely through Bharat Connect

It enables instant updates of the wallet balance, allowing easy access to EV charging.

Launch timeline and availability

Launch Date: December 17, 2025

Availability: Live for all Airtel Thanks App users in India

Platform: Bharat Connect (BBPS This service is already in effect and doesn't need an application update or special signup.

Why it matters for the India EV ecosystem

According to Airtel Payments Bank & NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited, “The EV Wallet Recharge facility is a move towards achieving interoperable and future-proof electronic payments in the country. The facility will help in promoting the adoption of EVs in India by making payments for A2PL opportunities faster and more convenient.”