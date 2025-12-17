Samsung set to unleash new Micro RGB TVs in CES 2026: 115-inches display, smarter AI, advanced AI features and Samsung has announced a major expansion of its ultra-premium Micro RGB TV lineup for 2026. The new range will be available in six screen sizes, starting from 55 inches and going up to a massive 115 inches.

New Delhi:

Samsung Electronics has recently confirmed that they are going to launch an expanded version of Micro RBG in 2026. With this move, Samsung Electronics is going to strengthen its hold in the ultra-premium TV market. There are going to be 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 100-inch, and 115-inch Micro RGBs available in the market.

Micro RGB is a new display solution developed by Samsung, featuring ultra-small red, blue, and green LEDs, where each LED lights up independently. This enables high levels of light control, high intensity, and precise colour expression, unattainable by traditional LED/OLED TVs.

Estimated price range (Premium segment)

The pricing details of the 2026 Micro RGB TVs from the company, Samsung, have not yet been disclosed. But looking at the technology involved in the display and the high positioning of the Micro RGB series, the pricing of these TVs is expected to be significantly higher than the flagship series, the Neo QLED series, and the OLED series.

In India, Micro R-G-B TVs are expected to be positioned as the ultra-premium segment of TVs, with starting costs to be well above Rs 5 lakhs and extending into several lakhs for the larger 100-inch and 115-inch editions.

Key features and display technology

Micro RGB TVs in 2026 come along with significant improvements in image quality and realism. Here are some of the upcoming premium features:

Micro RGB Technology: Features sub-100 μm red, green, and blue LEDs with independent operation to provide precise brightness and natural colours.

The new range of TVs has passed the VDE certification and will further offer a total BT.2020 colour gamut, delivering hyper-realistic images.

Micro RGB HDR Pro and Colour Booster Pro: It helps in boosting contrast, colour depth and brightness.

Glare-Free Technology: It reduces glare to ensure excellent imagery performance regardless of brightness.

AI-powered picture and smart features

Samsung has further added a strong AI level to the upcoming TV lineups:

It will feature Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, with a next-gen AI chip that helps to enhance image and motion realism on a per-frame basis.

4K AI Upscaling Pro and Motion Enhancer Pro help to enhance low-resolution videos.

Upgraded vision AI companion: It helps in leveraging the power of large language models and Bixby, recommendation services, providing conversational search and Q&A features.

AI Apps and Tools: Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper, and Perplexity integration for more intelligent interactions with TV devices.

Audio experience receives a big overhaul

Samsung has also focused extensively on audio quality:

Support for Dolby Atmos audio immersion and multi-dimensionality

Adaptive Sound Pro that provides optimal sound according to the Content and Room Acoustics Q-Symphony with synchronised audio for supported Samsung soundbars

Eclipsa Audio, a brand new spatial audio solution that provides 3D sound on all 2026

Samsung TVs: Timeline of launch and CES 2026 showcase

The new Micro RGB TV series will be formally unveiled by Samsung at CES 2026, scheduled to be held in Las Vegas (from January 6 to January 9, 2026). The new series is likely to be out for sale by the end of 2026, along with some select markets such as India.