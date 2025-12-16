Google Chrome on iOS gets Gemini AI: Here’s how iPhone and iPad users will benefit Google has started rolling out Gemini integration to the Chrome browser on iPhones and iPads, allowing users to access its AI chatbot directly while browsing. With this update, Chrome on iOS will offer options to ask Gemini questions or search the screen using Google Lens, making browsing smarter.

New Delhi:

Google is always upgrading Chrome with the use of artificial intelligence, and the biggest support is going to come to the iPhone and iPad. The giant technology company announced that Google Gemini, the advanced chatbot with artificial intelligence, will soon be included in Google Chrome on the iOS operating system.

This change will enable users to access Gemini right from the browser they use when surfing the Web, without having to go to a separate app for that functionality. This signals that Chrome on iOS is coming closer to offering the same kind of AI experience that users on other platforms already enjoy.

What is Gemini, and why is it so trending at present?

Gemini is a highly proficient AI helper from Google, and it is supposed to assist a user in easily comprehending information by summarising pages, formulating FAQs, or describing intricate information on a certain topic and answering in-depth questions.

Through the incorporation of Gemini in the Chrome browser, Google hopes to make web browsing even smarter and more productive, particularly for people who use their iPhones and iPads to research and read daily.

How does Gemini work on Chrome for iOS?

Once the update is implemented, iPhone and iPad users will see one major change in the Chrome browser interface. A Google Lens icon on the toolbar of the browser will be replaced with a new icon called Gemini.

Upon touching this button, a new screen with two choices appears:

Search Screen Using Lens – to identify objects or text appearing on the screen

Ask Gemini – to ask questions, get summaries, or seek explanations related to the page you’re viewing

This enables users to obtain instant AI assistance without having to leave their webpage.

Gemini on iOS: India rollout timeline

This feature is first being introduced by Google via Chrome version 143 for users in the United States, and it will be gradually available worldwide, including India, and so forth.

If it has not yet arrived in your list of choices, do not worry, as it should follow soon in a later version of Chrome on your iOS device. ‘

Google’s bigger AI efforts

This development is a part of Google’s larger expansion in the field of AI. Recently, they have integrated their advanced “Deep Research” AI solutions into Google Docs, Drive, Sheets, Chat, and Gmail, which helps users in analysing files, emails, and chats effectively.

The fact that Gemini is finally arriving on Chrome for the iPhone and iPad is, undeniably, Google’s take on incorporating AI into the browsing experience.